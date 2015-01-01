पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारकोटिक्स की कार्रवाई:जबलपुर एसटीएफ ने राजस्थान के स्मैक तस्करों को वि​दिशा में दबोचा, जबलपुर-नरसिंहपुर स्मैक तस्करी का सेंटर प्वाइंट

जबलपुर3 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जबलपुर, सागर व नरसिंहपुर से जुड़ा है तस्करों का तार
  • 180 ग्राम स्मैक जब्त, 18 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही कीमत

एसटीएफ (स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स) जबलपुर की टीम ने राजस्थान के दो स्मैक तस्करों को विदिशा में दबोचा। दोनों के पास से 180 ग्राम स्मैक जब्त किया है। ये कार्रवाई उस समय हुई, जब तस्कर गुना के रास्ते राजस्थान भागने वाले थे। तस्करों का ये नेटवर्क वाया सागर, जबलपुर व नरसिंहपुर जुड़ा है। जब्त स्मैक की कीमत 18 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। एसटीएफ ने दोनों के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज कर मामले को जांच में लिया है।
सटीक सूचना के बाद एसटीएफ ने बिछाया जाल
एसटीएफ जबलपुर एसपी नीरज सोनी ने मामले का रविवार को खुलासा किया। बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि राजस्थान के दो तस्कर स्मैक की खेप लेकर विदिशा में आने वाले हैं। तस्करों का तार सागर, जबलपुर व नरसिंहपुर के स्थानीय ड्रग माफियाओं से जुड़ा है। एसपी के निर्देश पर टीआई सारिका जैन, एएसआई रघुवीर सरोते, हवलदार संपूर्णानंद, आरक्षक निर्मल सिंह व छत्रपाल सिंह की टीम को लगाया। तकनीकी मदद से टीम ने विदिशा के सिंरोज में स्मैक की डिलेवरी देने आए राजस्थान के दोनों तस्करों कहानी जिला बारा निवासी सत्यनारायण मीणा और वहीं के रामसिंह मीणा उर्फ बच्चन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनके पास से 180 ग्राम स्मैक जब्त किया।
जबलपुर-नरसिंहपुर स्मैक का सेंटर प्वाइंट
अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह से जुड़े दोनों तस्कर बॉर्डर से जुड़े जिलों तक स्मैक लाते हैं। इसके बाद स्थानीय ड्रग माफिया उसे अन्य शहरों तक पहुंचाते हैं। गिरफ्त में आए दोनों तस्करों से सागर, जबलपुर और नरसिंहपुर के कुछ ड्रग माफियाओं के नामों का खुलासा हुआ है। दोनों डिलेवरी देने पहली बार विदिशा तक आए थे। इससे पूर्व वे सीमावर्ती गुना जिले तक ही आते थे। वर्ष 2019 में एसटीएफ ने राजस्थान के ही तस्कर से 650 ग्राम स्मैक जब्त की थी। इसके बाद अब ये कार्रवाई हुई है। स्मैक की सबसे अधिक डिमांड महाकौशल क्षेत्र के जिलों में है। जबलपुर व नरसिंहपुर इसका सेंटर प्वाइंट बना हुआ है। एसटीएफ नीरज सोनी ने बताया कि ड्रग माफियाओं के नेटवर्क को तोड़ना उनकी प्राथमिकता में है।

