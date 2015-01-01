पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में सायबर ठगी:OLX पर पुरानी वाॅशिंग मशीन बेचने के फेर में शिक्षक ने गंवा दिए 2.06 लाख

जबलपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कटंगी मदार चौक का रहने वाले ने ऑनलाइन दिया था विज्ञापन
  • फोन-पे का लिंक भेज युवक के खाते से जालसाजों ने पैसे किए ट्रांसफर

OLX पर पुरानी वाॅशिंग मशीन बेचने का विज्ञापन देना कोचिंग संचालक शिक्षक को महंगा पड़ गया। जालसाजों ने वाॅशिंग मशीन खरीदने का भरोसा दिया। उसके फोन-पे पर दो बार में 20 रुपए ट्रांसफर कर भरोसा जीता और फिर एक लिंक भेजा। जैसे ही, शिक्षक ने लिंक पर खातों से संबंधित जरूरी जानकारी भरी। इसके बाद जालसाज ने खाते से दो लाख छह हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर लिए। शिक्षक ने कटंगी थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है।

रात में आया जालसाज का कॉल
मदार चौक कटंगी निवासी जीशान मंसूरी (26) कोचिंग चलाता है। निजी स्कूल में शिक्षक की नौकरी लॉकडाउन में छिन चुकी है। जीशान ने ओएलएक्स पर पुरानी वाॅशिंग मशीन सेल करने का विज्ञापन अपलोड किया था। सोमवार रात करीब आठ बजे उसके पास एक कॉल आया। कॉल करने वाले ने जीशान से मशीन चार हजार रुपए में खरीदने की इच्छा जताई। कॉल करने वाले उसे फोन-पे के माध्यम से रुपए ट्रांसफर करने के लिए कहा।

भरोसा जीतने 20 रुपए फोन-पे पर भेजा
विश्वास जताने के लिए जालसाज ने पहले 10-10 रुपए के दो ट्रांजेक्शन किए। इसके बाद चार हजार का एक लिंक भेजा। जैसे ही, जीशान ने लिंक खोलकर जरूरी जानकारी सबमिट की। उनके खाते से पैसे कटने लगे। जीशान ने जालसाज से कहा भी कि उसके खाते से पैसे कट रहे हैं, तो उसने कहा कि अभी थोड़ी देर में पैसे वापस आ जाएंगे। इस तरह उसके खाते से 2 लाख 6 हजार रुपए जालसाज ने ट्रांसफर कर लिए।

