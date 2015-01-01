पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दक्षिणी हवाओं से बदला मौसम:जबलपुर में नौ के ऊपर हुआ न्यूनतम तापमान, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का दो दिन बाद दिखेगा असर

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह इस तरह दिखा जबलपुर शहर
  • दिन में तेज धूप, रात में ठंड का असर

जबलपुर में मंगलवार को रात का ठंड 10 डिग्री से नीचे बना हुआ है। मौसम विज्ञानी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर दो दिन बाद दिखेगा। तब न्यूनतम तापमान में उछाल दिखेगा। हालांकि दिन में तेज धूप लोगों को राहत दे रही है। मंगलवार रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा। सुबह तक ठंड का असर बना हुआ था। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री रहा। आज भी पार 29 के आसपास रहने का अनुमान है।

जबलपुर में सुबह छाई रही हल्की धुंध
भोपाल रडार विभाग के वेदप्रकाश सिंह के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ एक चक्रवातीय रूप में अफगानिस्तान के आसपास 65 डिग्री पूर्व देशांतर के सहोर 30 डिग्री उत्तर अक्षांश के उत्तर में सक्रिय है। जबकि चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण दक्षिण-पश्चिमी राजस्थान के ऊपर बना हुआ है। जबलपुर में एक किमी दक्षिणी हवा बह रही है। इस कारण यहां के न्यूनतम तापमान में मामूली वृद्धि हुई है। दो दिन बाद न्यूनतम पार 11 तक जा सकता है। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रहेगा। वहीं आद्रता अधिकतम 56 प्रतिशत के आसपास रहेगी।
सुबह छाया रहा धुंध
ठंड के असर के चलते सुबह हल्की धुंध छाई हुई रही। इसके बाद जैसे-जैसे धूप बढ़ती गई। तापमान भी बढ़ता गया। धूप लोगों को राहत दे रही है। लोग सुबह की गुनगुनी धूप लेने छत या लॉन में बैठे नजर आए। मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने सतर्कता बरतने की सलाह दी है। खासकर बीपी और सांस संबंधी मरीजों को विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा।

