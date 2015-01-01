पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Janpad Panchayat President's Son Committed Suicide Due To Bookies' Threat, Both Accused Of Threatening To Get Up From House Arrested

आईपीएल सट्टा:घर से उठवाने की धमकी देने वाले क्रिकेट सटोरी गिरफ्तार, दहशत में जबलपुर जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष के बेटे ने की थी आत्महत्या

जबलपुर14 मिनट पहले
बेलखेड़ा थाने की फोटो
  • बेलखेड़ा पुलिस ने जांच के बाद सटोरियों पर दर्ज की एफआईआर
  • आईपीएल सट्टा खेलने के लिए सटोरियों से लिया था उधार
  • 60 ग्राम का मंगलसूत्र और मोहनमाला ऐंठन के बावजूद मांग रहे थे एक लाख रुपए

शहपुरा की पूर्व जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष राधा पटेल के 18 वर्षीय बेटे ने गांव के दो सटोरियों की धमकी से आहत होकर आत्महत्या की थी। युवक सटोरियों से पैसे लेकर आईपीएल सट्टा हार गया था। दोनों उसे धमका कर 60 ग्राम का मंगलसूत्र और मोहनमाला ऐंठने के बावजूद एक लाख रुपए और मांग रहे थे। 31 अक्टूबर को सुबह दोनों ने फोन कर धमकी दी कि एक घंटे में पैसे नहीं मिले तो घर से उठवा लेंगे। दहशत में वह फंदे से लटक गया। बेलखेड़ा पुलिस ने आत्महत्या के 10 दिन बाद मामले में धारा 306 भादंवि का प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

अंशुल की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो
अंशुल की जीवित अवस्था की फोटो

31 अक्टूबर को की थी आत्महत्या
बेलखेड़ा पुलिस के अनुसार बरपटी निवासी राधा पटेल पूर्व शहपुरा जनपद अध्यक्ष रह चुकी हैं। उनके इकलौते बेटा अंशुल (18) 31 अक्टूबर की दोपहर में छत पर बने कमरे में रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर झूल गया था। चीख सुनकर मां राधा और पिता बलराम पटेल पहुंचे तो वह छटपटा रहा था। उसकी सांसें चल रही थीं। फंदे से उतारकर उसे पहले बेलखेड़ा फिर शहपुरा अस्पताल ले गए। वहां से रेफर होने पर मेडिकल ले गए। जहां चिकित्सक ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया था। गढ़ा पुलिस ने मामले में मर्ग कायम किया था।
जेवर लेने के बाद एक लाख और मांग रहे थे
बेलखेड़ा टीआई सुजीत श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि गढ़ा थाने से दो नवम्बर को केस डायरी मिली थी। जांच के दौरान अंशुल के परिजनों और साथियों के बयान में पता चला कि गांव के चंदू उर्फ चंद्रभान और जयपाल पटेल आईपीएल सट्टा खेलते व खिलाते थे। उनके साथ ही अंशुल सट्टा हार गया था। दोनों उसे धमका कर 60 ग्राम का सोने का मंगलसूत्र और मोहनमाला ले चुके थे। एक लाख रुपए और मांग रहे थे। इसी तनाव में उसने आत्महत्या कर ली।
दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जेल
टीआई के मुताबिक दोनों आरोपी चंदू उर्फ चंद्रभान और जयपाल के खिलाफ प्रकरण में धारा 306, 34 भादंवि का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया। दोनों को सोमवार को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां से दोनों को जेल भेज दिया गया। दोनों के खिलाफ सट्टा एक्ट की भी कार्रवाई होगी।

