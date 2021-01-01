पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीबीएससी की परीक्षाओं की तिथि घोषित:एमपी बोर्ड के साथ जेईई मेंस की परीक्षाएँ भी मई में होंगी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की बारहवीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएँ 1 मई से शुरू होने जा रही हैं। वहीं सीबीएसई बोर्ड की परीक्षाएँ 4 मई से होंगी। इसी दौरान जेईई मेंस के तीसरे चरण की परीक्षाएँ होंगी। एक ही समय पर बोर्ड और जेईई मेंस की परीक्षाओं की तारीखें टकराने से विद्यार्थी परेशान हो रहे हैं। जेईई मेंस का पहला चरण 23 से 26 फरवरी तक, दूसरा चरण 15 से 18 मार्च तक व तीसरा चरण 27 अप्रैल से 30 अप्रैल तक होगा।

बताया जा रहा है कि इस बार चार चरणों में जेईई मेंस की परीक्षा हो रही है। जिस चरण में विद्यार्थी का अच्छा स्केार आएगा उसे ही फाइनल माना जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में देश भर के तकरीबन 15 लाख विद्यार्थी शामिल होंगे, वहीं एमपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में 8 लाख विद्यार्थियों के शामिल होने की बात बताई जा रही है।

ये हैं परीक्षाओं की तारीखें

  • एमपी बोर्ड बारहवीं- 1 मई से 18 मई तक
  • सीबीएसई बोर्ड बारहवीं- 4 मई से 10 जून तक
  • जेईई मेंस का पहला चरण- 23 से 26 फरवरी
  • जेईई मेंस का दूसरा चरण- 15 से 18 मार्च
  • जेईई मेंस का तीसरा चरण- 27 से 30 अप्रैल
  • जेईई मेंस का चौथा चरण- 24 से 28 मई

तनाव मुक्त रहने के गुर सीखेंगे शिक्षक
सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षकों को तनाव मुक्त रखने के गुर सिखाए जाएँगे। इसके अलावा समय प्रबंधन का पालन किस तरह किया जाए ये भी शिक्षकों को सिखाया जाएगा, ताकि शिक्षक प्रभावी तरीके से स्कूलों में अध्यापन करा पाएँ। जल्द ही इस संबंध में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग एक प्रोग्राम तैयार करेगा, उसी के मुताबिक शिक्षकों की ट्रेनिंग कराई जाएगी। कोरोनाकाल में शिक्षक ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्रणाली से भी रूबरू हो चुके हैं जिसका आगे भी समय-समय पर उपयोग करने की बात कही जाएगी।

10वीं और 12वीं की हर माह होंगी परीक्षाएँ
प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूल 15 दिसम्बर से खुले हैं। इसमें दसवीं और बारहवीं की नियमित कक्षाएँ शुरू हुई हैं। वहीं नवमीं और ग्यारहवीं की कक्षाएँ शुरू नहीं हो पाई हैं। यही कारण है कि फाइनल परीक्षा शुरू होने तक विद्यार्थियों को हर माह परीक्षा देनी होगी। फरवरी में छमाही, मार्च में प्री बोर्ड, अप्रैल के आखिरी में बोर्ड की परीक्षाएँ होंगी। इस साल कोरोना के चलते विद्यार्थियों की पूरी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई गई है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के अधिकांश बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से वंचित रहे हैं। वजह गाँवों में इंटरनेट और स्मार्ट फोन उपलब्ध न हो पाना है। अब चूँकि परीक्षाएँ ऑफलाइन होने जा रही हैं और विद्यार्थियों को दिक्कत न हो इसके लिए हर माह परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser