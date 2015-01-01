पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरों का आतंक:जेवर गायब कर पेटी रेत में छिपाई

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चोरी की तीन घटनाओं की रिपोर्ट थाने में दर्ज कराई गयी

बरगी थाना क्षेत्र के समीपी ग्राम मरहापाठा में एक मकान से पेटी में रखे सोने-चाँदी के जेवर चोरी किए जाने व शहपुरा में बेल्डिंग दुकान से मशीनों की चोरी किए जाने की रिपोर्ट थाने में दर्ज कराई गयी है। सूत्रों के अनुसार मरहापाठा निवासी तिज्जो बाई गोंड उम्र 50 वर्ष ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि इस वर्ष दशहरा त्योहार मनाने के बाद वह काम करने जबलपुर आ गयी थी, घर पर उसका बेटा विनोद था।

विगत 14 नवंबर को घर लौटी और घर की साफ सफाई के दौरान नये मकान के एक कमरे में रेत व तिरपाल के नीचे लोहे की पेटी ढकी हुई मिली। उस पेटी में रखे सोने के 4 मंगलसूत्र, 2 जोड़ी चाँदी का कड्डोरा वजनी आधा किलो, 2 जोड़ी चाँदी का गजरा वजन 100 ग्राम, 2 जोड़ी छन्नी चूड़ी, 2 जोड़ी पायल, संतान सातें की चूड़ी, बिछिया आदि रखी थीं जो कि अज्ञात चोर चोरी कर ले गये। जेवरों की पेटी महिला ने अपने घर की रसोई में रखी बिस्तर वाली बड़ी पेटी में रखी थी जिसका ताला तोड़कर छोटी पेटी निकालकर चोरी की गयी है। मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस चोरों की पतासाजी में जुटी है।

अधिवक्ता के सूने मकान में चोरी
माढ़ोताल थाना क्षेत्र स्थित ग्रीन सिटी में अधिवक्ता के सूने मकान का ताला तोड़कर चोरों ने चाँदी की पायल व कुछ नकदी रकम चोरी कर ली। सूत्रों के अनुसार अधिवक्ता पुरूषोत्तम सोनी मूलत: टीकमगढ़ के रहने वाले हैं। लाॅकडाउन के पहले वे अपने गृह ग्राम चले गये थे। करीब आठ माह बाद लौटे तो घर का ताला टूटा हुआ था। अज्ञात चोरों ने ताला तोड़कर चाँदी की पायल आदि सामान चोरी कर लिया है।

वेल्डिंग दुकान में चोरी
शहपुरा थाने में बीती रात मगरमुहा निवासी शेख सलीम ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि एचपी पेट्रोल पंप के बाजू में उसकी वेल्डिंग की दुकान है। 18 नवंबर की सुबह उसने दुकान कर्मी अमन चौधरी को दुकान खोलने भेजा तो उसने दुकान का ताला टूटा हुआ होने की जानकारी दी। सूचना पाकर दुकान पहुँचा तो पता चला कि दुकान में रखी 2 वेल्डिंग मशीन, एक गैलेंडर एवं एक मार्बल कटर सहित करीब 10 हजार कीमत की मशीन किसी अज्ञात चोर ने चोरी कर ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें