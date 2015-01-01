पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेयर डेविल्स ने जबलपुर में रचा विश्व कीर्तिमान:65 सैन्य जवानों के ऊपर से जम्प करा दी बाइक, अभी 55 का था रिकॉर्ड

जबलपुर26 मिनट पहले
विश्व कीर्तिमान रचने वाले कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया
  • विश्व कीर्तिमान लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड, एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड और इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज कराने का दावा
  • डेयर डेविल्स कोर ऑफ सिगनल के पास 27 विश्व रिकॉर्ड हैं दर्ज

भारतीय सेना की डेयर डेविल्स कोर ऑफ सिगनल की टीम ने मंगलवार को नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए 65 सैन्य जवानों के ऊपर से बाइक जम्प कराई। कोर के कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया ने ये रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। अभी ये रिकॉर्ड डेयर डेविल्स के नाम पर ही 55 सैन्य जवानों का था। डेयर डेविल्स इस विश्व कीर्तिमान को लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड, एशिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड और इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज कराने का दावा करेगी।

विश्व कीर्तिमान के गवाह बने लेफ्टिनेंट और सेना के अधिकारी
विश्व कीर्तिमान के गवाह बने लेफ्टिनेंट और सेना के अधिकारी

27 विश्व रिकॉर्ड है डेयर डेविल्स के नाम
डेविल्स कोर ऑफ सिगनल के पास 27 विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। इस विश्व कीर्तिमान के गवाह एमपी हाईकोर्ट के एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव, जस्टिस सुजय पॉल, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव सभरवाल, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल पीएस मिन्हास जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडिंग मध्य भारत एशिया बने।

कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया को प्रशस्ति पत्र देते हुए लेफ्टिनेंट पीएस मिन्हास
कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया को प्रशस्ति पत्र देते हुए लेफ्टिनेंट पीएस मिन्हास

61.40 फीट लंबाई में कराई बाइक जम्प
डेयर डेविल्स जबलपुर की टीम ने मंगलवार को 1 सिगनल प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में ये कीर्तिमान रचा। कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया ने 65 जवानों के ऊपर से 200 सीसी इंजन क्षमता वाली बाइक से जम्प लगाई। 61.40 फीट लंबाई में बाइक जम्प कराई है।

बाइक पर करतब दिखाते हुए जवान
बाइक पर करतब दिखाते हुए जवान

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर होता है हैरतअंगेज प्रदर्शन
कोर ऑफ सिगनल की बाइक डिस्प्ले टीम डेयर डेविल्स के नाम से जानी जाती है। गणतंत्र दिवस परेड, सेना दिवस परेड और एशियाई गेम्स समारोह के साथ अन्य समारोह में अपने हैरतअंगेज प्रदर्शन से टीम लोगों को मंत्रमुग्ध करती रही है।

विश्व कीर्तिमान बनने पर खुशी व्यक्त करते हुए डेयर डेविल्स के जवान
विश्व कीर्तिमान बनने पर खुशी व्यक्त करते हुए डेयर डेविल्स के जवान

85 वर्ष पहले डेयर डेविल्स का शुरू हुआ था प्रदर्शन
टीम ने पहला प्रदर्शन शिमला में 10 मार्च 1935 में किंग चार्ज पंचम और महारानी मैरी के सिंहासन के पदग्रहण के रजत जयंती के अवसर पर किया था। तब से यह प्रदर्शन अनवरत चला आ रहा है। दो दिवसीय दौरे पर आए लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल राजीव सभरवाल (एवीएसएम, वीएसएम सिगनल ऑफिसर इन चीफ) ने डेयर डेविल्स टीम के शानदार प्रदर्शन पर पूरी टीम को सराहा।

