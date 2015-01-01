पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट में नियुक्ति:जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक होंगे मप्र हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव का इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट तबादला

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मप्र हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम की अनुशंसा पर केंद्र सरकार तबादला आदेश जारी करेगी

ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक मप्र के नए चीफ जस्टिस होंगे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने इसकी अनुशंसा की है। केंद्र सरकार तबादला आदेश जारी करेगी। वहीं एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव का तबादला इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में किया गया है। मप्र हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ में पदस्थ जस्टिस सतीष चंद्र शर्मा का भी कर्नाटक तबादला किया गया है।
राजस्थान के शेखावाटी मूल के हैं जस्टिस रफीक
अप्रैल 2020 में जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक ओडिशा के 31वें चीफ जस्टिस बने थे। अब वे मप्र के चीफ जस्टिस का पद संभालेंगे। जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक शेखावाटी के चूरू जिले के सुजानगढ़ कस्बे के रहने वाले हैं। कायमखानी परिवार में 25 मई, 1960 को जन्मे मोहम्मद रफीक ने वकालत की डिग्री लेकर 1984 में राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में वकालत की शुरू की थी। वकालत के समय में जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के एकमात्र ऐसे अधिवक्ता थे जो कांग्रेस और बीजेपी दोनों के शासनकाल में अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता रहे।

जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट
जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट

2006 में राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में जज नियुक्त हुए थे
15 मई 2006 को वे राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में जज नियुक्त हुए। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में दो बार अलग अलग समय कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश बनाए गए। 13 नवंबर 2019 को जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक मेघालय हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश बनाये गए। 4 माह बाद ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक को अहम जिम्मेदारी देते हुए मेघालय हाईकोर्ट से ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट में तबादले की सिफारिश की थी। जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक राजस्थान के मुस्लिम समुदाय से एडवोकेट कोटे से जस्टिस और फिर चीफ जस्टिस बनने वाले पहले व्यक्ति हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम द्वारा की गई अनुशंसा
सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम द्वारा की गई अनुशंसा

जस्टिस मोहम्मद रफीक का सफर
25 मई 1960 को चूरू के सुजानगढ़ में जन्म हुआ।
1984 में राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी से वकालत की डिग्री ली।
08 जुलाई, 1984 को वकालत के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया।
07 जनवरी, 1999 को सरकार में अतिरिक्त महाअधिवक्ता बने।
हाईकोर्ट जज बनने तक वे इस पद पर बने रहे।
15 मई 2006 को राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट में जज नियुक्त हुए।
14 मई 2008 को राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के स्थायी जज बने।
03 अप्रैल 2019 को हाईकोर्ट में बने एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस बने।
23 सितम्बर 2019 को दूसरी बार हाई कोर्ट के एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस बने।
13 नवंबर, 2019 को मेघालय हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश बनाए गए।
27 अप्रैल 2020 को उड़ीसा हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस बनाए गए।
16 दिसंबर 2020 को मप्र हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस बनाए गए।

मप्र हाईकोर्ट के एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस रहे संजय यादव
मप्र हाईकोर्ट के एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस रहे संजय यादव

30 सितंबर को एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस बने थे संजय यादव
एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव ने 30 सितंबर को पद संभाला था। 29 सितंबर को सेवानिवृत्त हुए अजय कुमार मित्तल के बाद से यहां स्थाई नियुक्ति नहीं हुई थी। इससे पहले जस्टिस यादव वर्ष 2019 में भी एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस का पद संभाल चुके थे। बाद में उनका तबादला ग्वालियर खंडपीठ में हुआ था।
अधिवक्ता से जस्टिस बनने का सफर
26 जून 1959 को जन्मे संजय यादव ने अर्थशास्त्र विषय से एमए के बाद एलएलबी की डिग्री हासिल की। इसी के साथ 25 अगस्त 1986 को अधिवक्ता के रूप में नामांकित हो गए। उन्होंने सिविल, राजस्व व संवैधानिक मामलों की पैरवी में महारत के जरिए मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट की मुख्यपीठ जबलपुर के काबिल अधिवक्ता के रूप में ख्याति अर्जित कर ली।
एमपी के उपमहाधिवक्ता भी रह चुके हैं
मध्य प्रदेश का उपमहाधिवक्ता भी नियुक्त किया गया। 2 मार्च 2007 को मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट में अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीश नियुक्त किए गए। 15 जनवरी 2010 को उन्हें स्थायी न्यायाधीश बना दिया गया। वरिष्ठतम न्यायाधीश होने के कारण उन्हें मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश पद की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी। वह कानून के दायरे में रहकर कठोरतापूर्वक निर्णय लेने के कारण सदैव चर्चा में रहे हैं।

