एमपी हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस का इस्तीफा मंजूर:जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी ने 02 जनवरी को भेजा था इस्तीफा, महीने भर पहले ही बनाया गया था मप्र औद्योगिक न्यायालय का अध्यक्ष

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी ने एमपी हाईकोर्ट से दिया इस्तीफा।
जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी ने एमपी हाईकोर्ट से दिया इस्तीफा।
  • विधि एवं न्याय मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने जारी की अधिसूचना
  • 13 अक्टूबर, 2016 को एमपी हाईकोर्ट में अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीश के रूप में हुए थे नियुक्त

जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी ने एमपी हाईकाेर्ट के न्यायाधीश के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। विधि एवं न्याय मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने इसकी अधिसूचना भी जारी कर दी। जस्टिस अवस्थी काे दिसंबर 2020 में ही मप्र औद्योगिक न्यायालय का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। इस पद पर वे 65 वर्ष की आयु तक पदस्थ रह सकते थे। इस्तीफा देने के पीछे का कारण व्यक्तिगत बताया जा रहा है।

02 जनवरी को दिया था इस्तीफा
जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी ने संविधान के अनुच्छेद 217 के खंड (1) के उपबंध (अ) का अनुपालन करते हुए 02 जनवरी, 2021 से एमपी हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस पद से इस्तीफा दिया था। विधि एवं न्याय मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने शुक्रवार को इस संबंध में अधिसूचना जारी की।

15 अक्टूबर 1985 में सिविल जज से शुरू हुआ था सफर
न्यायमूर्ति सुनील कुमार अवस्थी 15 अक्टूबर, 1985 को सिविल जज क्लास -II के रूप में न्यायिक सेवा में शामिल हुए थे। उन्होंने एक न्यायिक अधिकारी के रूप में विभिन्न पदों पर कार्य किया। 13 अक्टूबर 2016 को एमपी हाईकोर्ट में अतिरिक्त न्यायाधीश के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया था।

विधि एवं न्याय मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने जारी की अधिसूचना।
विधि एवं न्याय मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने जारी की अधिसूचना।

वर्ष 2018 को स्थाई न्यायाधीश के रूप में हुए थे नियुक्त
17 मार्च 2018 को स्थायी न्यायाधीश के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया। ग्वालियर खंडपीठ से होते हुए जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी इंदौर खंडपीठ में पदस्थ थे। मई 2021 में वे 62 की उम्र पूरी होने पर रिटायर होने वाले थे। दिसंबर 2020 में ही उन्हें इंदौर खंडपीठ से एमपी औद्योगिक न्यायालय का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। नई जिम्मेदारी में उन्हें 65 साल की उम्र तक पद पर बने रहने का मौका था।

जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी के इस्तीफा संबंधी अधिसूचना से राज्य सरकार सहित चीफ जस्टिस को अवगत कराया गया है।
जस्टिस सुनील कुमार अवस्थी के इस्तीफा संबंधी अधिसूचना से राज्य सरकार सहित चीफ जस्टिस को अवगत कराया गया है।

ये है नियम
प्रक्रिया के मुताबिक, सुप्रीम कोर्ट या हाईकोर्ट के किसी जस्टिस का इस्तीफा पेशकश किए जाने के साथ ही स्वीकृत मान लिया जाता है। कानून मंत्रालय के न्याय विभाग ने इसे सार्वजनिक सूचना के लिए अधिसूचित किया है। न्यायमूर्ति अवस्थी को एक महीने पहले ही एमपी औद्याेगिक न्यायालय का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था।

