बैठक:त्योहारों पर सतत रखें निगाह, कलेक्टर और एसपी ने अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
ईद मिलादुन्नबी के त्योहार को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा एवं एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की संयुक्त बैठक में कहा कि कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए त्योहारों के दौरान भीड़ एकत्रित न हो, इसके लिए जुलूस, चल समारोह, शोभायात्रा एवं मेलों के आयोजनों पर रोक लगाई गई है। इसका कड़ाई से पालन कराएँ। अपने सूचना तंत्र को मजबूत करें, ऐसे समय में कुछ अशांतिप्रिय एवं विघ्नसंतोषी तत्व सक्रिय रहते हैं जो व्यवधान उत्पन्न करने का प्रयास करते हैं, ऐसे लोगों पर सतत निगाह रखें और जरा भी अंदेशा होने पर तत्काल कार्यवाही करें।

उन्होंने पर्व के दौरान सफाई एवं पर्याप्त प्रकाश व्यवस्था तथा बैरिकेडिंग एवं प्रत्येक कार्यक्रमों की वीडियोग्राफी कराए जाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान लंगर या भंडारे के आयोजन नहीं किए जा सकेंगे केवल पैकेट्स में प्रसाद का वितरण होगा। डीजे पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। हमारा प्रमुख उद्देश्य शांति एवं सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाये रखना है, इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की कोई लापरवाही नहीं होनी चाहिए।

कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने कार्यपालिक मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात| ईद मिलादुन्नबी के त्योहार के दौरान शहर में शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था बनाये रखने के उद्देश्य से जिला दंडाधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने अनुविभागीय दंडाधिकारियों और कार्यपालिक मजिस्ट्रेटों की नियुक्ति की है।आदेश के मुताबिक एसडीएम जबलपुर नम:शिवाय अरजरिया को कानून व्यवस्था बनाये रखने थाना गोहलपुर एवं अधारताल क्षेत्रका प्रभार दिया गया है।

