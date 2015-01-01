पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेन रोड पर कचरे के ढेर:सफाई में फ्लॉप हो गया केंट बोर्ड, लाखों खर्च करने के बाद भी हर तरफ गंदगी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के पॉश माने जाने वाले केंट और सिविल लाइन्स क्षेत्र में भी जनता गंदगी से परेशान है, यहाँ सड़क किनारे ही कचरा जमा है।
  • बगीचा क्षेत्रों में झाड़ू तक नहीं लगती और दावा कि 4 ठेकेदार सँभाल रहे सफाई का जिम्मा

साफ-सफाई के मामले में केन्ट बोर्ड नगर निगम से बेहतर माना जाता था लेकिन अब हालात एकदम बदल गए हैं। केन्ट बोर्ड सफाई के नाम पर लाखों रुपए खर्च जरूर कर रहा है लेकिन उसके बदले में कुछ हासिल नहीं हो रहा है। मेन रोड से लेकर बगीचा क्षेत्रों और अन्य इलाकों में गंदगी की भरमार है। कचरा घर, कचरा पेटी और सड़क किनारे हर तरफ कचरे के ढेर दिख रहे हैं। सदर की गलियों में सफाई के हाल और भी खराब हैं। नालियों की ठीक से सफाई नहीं होती है।

बताया जाता है कि केन्ट बोर्ड को चार जोनों में बाँटा गया है और 50 फीसदी सफाई कार्य केन्ट बोर्ड के सफाई कर्मी करते हैं जबकि बाकी का कार्य चार ठेकेदारों के जिम्मे है। केन्ट के कुल 8 वार्ड ही हैं और उनमें करीब 300 बोर्ड के नियमित कर्मी हैं जबकि इतने ही ठेकेदारों के हैं। इतने कर्मचारी और भरपूर संसाधन होने के बाद भी केन्ट बोर्ड की सफाई ठीक से नहीं हो पा रही है जबकि 264 वर्ग किलोमीटर वाले नगर निगम की सफाई बोर्ड की तुलना में फिर भी ठीक मानी जाती है।

रिज रोड के पास हमेशा भरी रहती है कचरा पेटी
रिज रोड का वह गेट जो हमेशा सेना पुलिस के हवाले होता है उसके बिल्कुल पास में ही एक कचरा पेटी केन्ट बोर्ड द्वारा रखी गई है। यह कचरा पेटी हमेशा कचरे से भरी रहती है और उसके पास भी कचरे के ढेर लगे रहते हैं। यहाँ हमेशा ही आवारा जानवर धमाचौकड़ी करते हैं और कचरे को पूरी सड़क पर फैला देते हैं। यहाँ फुटपाथ भी बनाया गया था लेकिन कचरे और उसकी बदबू के कारण कोई भी व्यक्ति फुटपाथ का उपयोग ही नहीं कर पाता है।

बस्तियों से नहीं उठता कचरा
बस्तियों में भी केन्ट बोर्ड ने कचराघर बनाकर रखे हैं और यहाँ भी हमेशा गंदगी रहती है। लियो कम्पाउंड, लाल स्कूल के सामने, सब्जी मार्केट और मेन रोड पार्किंग की जगह के पास कचराघर हैं लेकिन उनकी सफाई नहीं कराई जाती है। कई कई दिनों तक कचरा पड़ा रहता है, जिससे लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर भी विपरीत असर पड़ रहा है। केन्ट के रहवासियों का कहना है कि बोर्ड अब सफाई पर ध्यान नहीं देता है जबकि पहले केन्ट बोर्ड की सड़कों पर एक पत्ता नजर नहीं आता था।

