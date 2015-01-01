पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-आस्था:खरमास आज से शुरू, नहीं हो सकेंगे मांगलिक कर्म

जबलपुर26 मिनट पहले
खरमास बुधवार 16 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। इस माह में विवाह, गृह प्रवेश आदि मांगलिक कर्म नहीं किए जाते हैं। पं. रोहित दुबे के अनुसार बुधवार की सुबह सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश करते ही खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा। यह मास 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा।

इस दिन सूर्य मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेगा, जिसे मकर संक्रांति कहा जाता है। धनु राशि का स्वामी गुरु ग्रह है। देवगुरु बृहस्पति सूर्यदेव के भी गुरु हैं। उनकी राशि में सूर्य का प्रवेश होने का धार्मिक अर्थ यह है कि सूर्य अब एक माह अपने गुरु की सेवा में रहेंगे।

किसी भी मांगलिक कर्म के लिए सूर्य, चंद्रमा और बृहस्पति की शुभ स्थिति यानी बल देखा जाता है। खरमास में सूर्य-गुरु कमजोर हो जाते हैं। पं. वासुदेव शास्त्री ने बताया कि साल में दो बार खरमास आता है। पहला सूर्य जब मीन राशि में रहता है और दूसरा जब सूर्य धनु राशि में रहता है।

सूर्य पूजा और दान-पुण्य करें - पं. राजकुमार शास्त्री शर्मा के अनुसार इस माह में ठंड प्रकोप बढ़ने लगेगा। इस वजह से इन दिनों में खाने में तिल का उपयोग जरूर करें। रोज सुबह जल्दी उठें और सूर्य की पूजा करें। ताँबे के लोटे से जल चढ़ाएँ और ऊँ सूर्याय नम: मंत्र का जाप करें।

संसार में देखने योग्य है तो श्रीकृष्ण

गोपियाँ परमात्मा से एक क्षण भी दूर रहना नहीं चाहती हैं। गोपियों का आश्रय यही है कि यदि संसार में कोई देखने योग्य है तो केवल श्री कृष्ण। यदि नेत्र परमात्मा श्री कृष्ण को छोड़कर किसी और को देखते हैं तो ऐसे नेत्र जला देने योग्य हैं। उपरोक्त उद्गगार साकेत धाम में स्वामी गिरिशानंद महाराज ने वेणु गीत पर प्रवचन करते हुए व्यक्त किए।

उन्होंने कहा कि परमात्मा के चरणों का आश्रय जो स्वीकार कर लेता है, उसके भाग्य की सराहना कौन करे। परमात्मा के दिव्य प्रकाश मात्र से मनुष्यों के साथ जड़ चेतन, नदी भी स्थिर हो जाती है। सुमन सुरेश कुमार रुइया मुंबई द्वारा प्रवचन माला का आयोजन किया गया। पं. दिलीप चतुर्वेदी, दीपक मिश्रा, पं. रोहित दुबे ने पूजन-अर्चन संपन्न कराया।

भजन-कीर्तन कार्यक्रम

स्वामी पूर्णानंद गिरी महाराज की 11वीं पुण्यतिथि पर सुरताल म्यूजिकल ग्रुप द्वारा भजन कीर्तन का कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन आयोजित हुआ। कार्यक्रम का संयोजन दुर्गेश ब्यौहार व संचालन नेहा खरे ने किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. हरिशंकर दुबे, दयाशंकर मिश्र, विनोद नयन, राजेश तिवारी, प्रेरणा रानाडे, मनोज नारंग, राम किशोर श्रीवास्तव आदि उपस्थित थे।

