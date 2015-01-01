पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

TI के खिलाफ मोर्चा:जबलपुर में कोटवारों ने एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, कहा टीआई करवाते हैं झाड़ू-पोछा, विरोध पर कोटवारी छीनने की धमकी

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
कोटवार ने शिकायत दिखाते हुए
  • बेलखेड़ा टीआई सुजीत श्रीवास्तव का मामला, थाने से 20 किमी दूर पूर्व विधायक के बंगले में साहब का डेरा
  • पांच से छह कोटवारों की लगती है ड्यूटी, पुलिस कर्मी भी परेशान, अधिकारियों तक पहुंचा मामला

बेलखेड़ा टीआई सुजीत श्रीवास्तव के खिलाफ आसपास के 25 कोटवारों ने एकजुट होकर मोर्चा खोल दिया। कोटवारों का आरोप है कि थाने से 20 किमी दूर शहपुरा क्षेत्र में एक पूर्व विधायक के बंगले में रह रहे टीआई उनसे नौकरों जैसा काम लेते हैं। वह बंगले में पोछा लगवाने से लेकर बर्तन तक धुलवाते हैं। कोटवारों में एक ने टीआई के आदेश की नाफरमानी कर दी तो उसके खिलाफ एसडीएम से शिकायत कर दी। कोटवारों ने एकजुट होकर इस मामले में एसडीएम से शिकायत की है। एसडीएम ने प्रकरण की जांच तहसीलदार से कराने की बात कही है।

एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा
एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा

25 कोटवारों ने खोला मोर्चा

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम कोटवारों ने एसडीएम को शिकायत में कहा है कि टीआई उन्हें बेवजह परेशान कर रहे हैं। उनके आदेश न मानने पर जबरन किसी मामले में फंसाने और कोटवारी का काम छीन लेने की धमकी दी जाती है। 25 कोटवारों ने एकजुट होकर टीआई के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है। चेतावनी दी है कि उनकी मांग नहीं मानी गई तो वे आंदोलन करेंगे और जरूरत पड़ी तो धरने पर भी बैठेंगे।

पूर्व विधायक के इस बंगले में रह रहे टीआई
पूर्व विधायक के इस बंगले में रह रहे टीआई

झाड़ू-पोछा के साथ बर्तन तक धुलवाते हैं टीआई

एसडीएम को शिकायत में ग्राम कोटवारों ने बताया कि टीआई उनके झाड़ू-पोछा, बर्तन साफ करवाने के साथ कपड़े तक धुलवाते हैं। प्रतिदिन उनके बंगले पर पांच से छह कोटवारों की ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है। टीआई थाने कम बंगले में ही अधिक रहते हैं। बंगला भी पूर्व विधायक शोभरन सिंह का है। यह शहपुरा थाना क्षेत्र में पड़ता है। यहां थाने से एक से दो आरक्षकों की भी मनमानी तरीके से ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है। आरक्षकों में भी टीआई के इस मनमानी को लेकर आक्रोश है।

टीआई के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए
टीआई के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए

ग्राम कोटवार ने आदेश नहीं माना तो थमा दिया नोटिस

मदनपुर गांव के कोटवार भगवान दास के मुताबिक उसने टीआई के गैर जरूरी आदेश को मानने से मना किया तो उसे नोटिस थमा दी गई। इसके बाद सभी कोटवारों को धमकी दी गई कि आदेश नहीं माना तो सभी से कोटवारी का काम छीन लेंगे। टीआई ने सफाई पेश की है कि कोटवार झूठे आरोप लगा रहे हैं। वहीं मामले में एसडीएम अनुराग तिवारी ने बताया कि प्रकरण की जांच तहसीलदार से कराई जा रही है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

कोटवार के खिलाफ टीआई ने ये जारी किया था नोटिस
कोटवार के खिलाफ टीआई ने ये जारी किया था नोटिस

टीआई ने कोटवार द्वारा मना करने पर एसडीएम को पत्र लिखा कि वह अपराधियों के साथ उठता-बैठता है। प्रशासनिक रूप से कोई सहयोग नहीं करता है। गांव के लोगों को रौब दिखाता है। पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की गोपनीयता भंग करता है।

कोटवारों द्वारा एसडीएम को ये पत्र सौंपा गया
कोटवारों द्वारा एसडीएम को ये पत्र सौंपा गया

एसडीएम को कोटवारों ने शिकायत में लिखा है कि वे सप्ताह में एक दिन और महीने में पांच बार थाने पर खैरियत लिखाने जाते हैं। थाने में बुलाने के बाद उन्हें टीआई के बंगले पर भेज दिया जाता है। वहां नौकरों की तरह सफाई से लेकर बर्तन व कपड़े धुलवाए जाते हैं। देर रात छोड़ा जाता है। वे 10 से 15 किमी पैदल चलकर घर पहुंचते हैं।

टीआई के खिलाफ 25 कोटवारों ने दी शिकायत
टीआई के खिलाफ 25 कोटवारों ने दी शिकायत
