कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर दिखी उत्साह की कमी 60% स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने ही लगवाए टीके

जबलपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • दूसरे सप्ताह के पहले दिन शहरी क्षेत्र में मात्र 48% टीकाकरण

जिले में सोमवार से कोरोना टीकाकरण के दूसरे सप्ताह का आगाज हुआ। पहले हफ्ते के मुकाबले इस हफ्ते स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में टीका लगवाने के प्रति वैसा उत्साह नजर नहीं आया। नतीजा ये रहा कि जिले के सभी 20 केंद्रों में कुल 60 फीसदी टीकाकरण ही हुआ। जबलपुर शहर की स्थिति तो और भी खराब रही।

शहरी 13 केंद्रों पर 48 फीसदी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ही टीका लगवाने पहुँचे। दूसरी ओर 7 ग्रामीण केंद्रों पर 84 फीसदी टीके लगे। विभाग द्वारा 5 शहरी केंद्रों पर हितग्राहियाें की संख्या को देखते हुए दो सेशन रखे गए, लेकिन यहाँ पर हितग्राहियों की संख्या बहुत कम रही। विभाग द्वारा आगे होने वाले टीकाकरण के लिए 6 सेशन और बढ़ा दिए गए हैं। यानी अब 31 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण होगा।

कहाँ कितने टीके लगे

6 शासकीय केंद्रों में 800 में से 422 7 निजी अस्पतालों में 1100 में से 490 7 ग्रामीण केंद्रों में 700 में से 591 कुल 20 केंद्रों पर 2500 में से 1503

टीकाकरण के तीन चरण

पहले चरण में वैरीफिकेशन हुआ। दूसरे चरण में टीका लगा। तीसरे चरण में ऑब्जर्वेशन में रखा गया।

टीकाकरण के लिए बुधवार से 6 नए सेशन जोड़े जा रहे हैं। अब जिले में 31 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण होगा।

-डॉ. एसएस दाहिया, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी

  • मेट्रो हॉस्पिटल में विधायक इंदू तिवारी ने डायरेक्टर राजीव बड़ेरिया, चैयरमैन सौरभ बड़ेरिया, डॉ. शैलेन्द्र राजपूत आदि की मौजूदगी में टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ किया।
  • जबलपुर हॉस्पिटल द्वारा बनाए गए केंद्र में डायरेक्टर डॉ. राजेश धीरावाणी, डॉ. अजय सेठ, डॉ. स्वप्निल जैन की मौजूदगी में टीकाकरण हुआ।
  • जामदार हाॅस्पिटल में डॉ. जितेंद्र जामदार, सिटी हाॅस्पिटल में एमडी सरबजीत सिंह मोखा और अनंत हॉस्पिटल में डायरेक्टर बीके पांसे और डॉ. माणिक पांसे मौजूद रहे।
  • इसी तरह मेडिकल कॉलेज, विक्टोरिया, सेंट्रल रेलवे, एल्गिन, एमपी पॉवर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र समेत मनमोहन नगर डीसीएचसी में भी टीकाकरण हुआ।
  • शैल्बी हॉस्पिटल में डॉ. संजय नेमा, डॉ. यशप्रीत सिंह और सुखसागर हॉस्पिटल में डॉ. निपुण अग्रवाल, संचालक रमनदीप खन्ना समेत अन्य की मौजूदगी में टीका लगा।
