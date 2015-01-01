पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज:जबलपुर में कांग्रेस नेता के घर लाखों का जुआ पकड़ा गया, जुआरियों की संख्या इतनी कि पुलिस को बुलानी पड़ी बसें

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जुआरियों को थाने ले जाने के लिए बस बुलानी पड़ी
  • सर्चिंग में पुलिस को लाखों की रकम मिली, तीन राइफल और अन्य असलहे भी जब्त

कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू उर्फ गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर शुक्रवार आधी रात जुआ फड़ पर पुलिस ने दबिश दी तो वहां दांव पर लगी रकम को देख आंखें फटी रह गईं। दांव पर लगी रकम 50 लाख से अधिक बतायी जा रही है। 200 पुलिस जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर दबिश दी। मौके 60 जुआरियों को दबोचा गया। वहीं 30 से 40 जुआरी छत से कूद कर भाग निकले। कांग्रेस नेता ने घर के चारों तरफ सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवा रखे थे। जुआरियों को थाने ले जाने के लिए बस बुलानी पड़ी। घर की सर्चिंग में तीन राइफलों सहित अन्य असलहे भी मिले हैं।

घर के चारों ओर लगा रखे थे सीसीटीवी कैमरे
हनुमानताल भानतलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू उर्फ गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर देर रात 12 बजे के लगभग 200 पुलिस जवानों और अधिकारियों ने एक साथ दबिश दी। पुलिस की कार्रवाई इतनी तेजी से हुई कि सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिखने के बाद भी जुआरी भाग नहीं पाए। अलग-अलग गलियों में एक-एक कर पुलिस ने चारों तरफ से घेराबंदी कर ली थी। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी निकलवा दिए।

रस्सी का घेरा बनाकर जुआरियों को ले जाया गया
जुआरियों को ले जाने के लिए रस्सी का घेरा बनाया गया। फिर बस में बिठाकर सभी जुआरियों को लिखा-पढ़ी के लिए हनुमानताल ले जाया गया। वहां थाने का गेट बंद कर पहरा लगा दिया गया है। पुलिस मौके से जब्त नोटों की गड्डियों को पेटी में रखवा कर ले गई। नोटों की गिनती के लिए मशीन बुलवाई गई है। पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो जबलपुर के इतिहास में इससे बड़ा जुआ रेड नहीं हुआ था।

मप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी में सचिव रह चुका है
गजेंद्र उर्फ गज्जू सोनकर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी में सचिव रह चुका है। उसके पिता नाटी बाबू सोनकर भी कांग्रेस नेता हैं। 27 मार्च को उसके पूर्व कांग्रेस पार्षद भाई धर्मेंद्र सोनकर की रंजिश में हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके पूर्व में भी गज्जू की हवेली पर जुआ रेड में लाखों रुपए मिल चुके हैं। अपने पैसों के रसूख के चलते स्थानीय थाने से लेकर सीएसपी तक उसकी हवेली में झांकने नहीं जाते थे।

गोपनीय रखी गई पूरी कार्रवाई-
जुआ रेड की ये पूरी कार्रवाई बेहद गोपनीय रखी गई। एएसपी अमित कुमार सीएसपी मामले को लीड कर रहे थे। इसकी सूचना भी चुनिंदा लोगों को ही दी गई थी। स्थानीय थाने और सीएसपी को कार्रवाई के बाद खबर दी गई। इस जुआ रेड की कार्रवाई में सीएसपी ओमती आरडी भारद्वाज, सीएसपी गोहलपुर अखिलेश गौर, आरआई सौरभ तिवारी, टीआई ओमती एसपीएस बघेल, टीआई बेलबाग रविंद्र कुमार गौतम, हनुमानताल थाना प्रभारी उमेश गोल्हानी भारी पुलिस बल शामिल रहा।

