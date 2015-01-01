पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में तेंदुआ की फिर मौजूदगी:डुमना रोड पर चंडीटोला के पास परिवार सहित दिखा तेंदुआ, नर-मादा सहित दो शावक शामिल

जबलपुर41 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पहली बार इस क्षेत्र में दिखे चार तेंदुए
  • वन्य विभाग ने स्थानीय लोगों को किया सर्तक

शहर में तेंदुआ की मौजूदगी जब तब दिखती रहती है। रविवार शाम एयरपोर्ट जाने वाली डुमना रोड पर चंडीटोला के पास तेंदुआ का पूरा परिवार दिखा। नर-मादा के साथ दो शावकों को लोगों ने सड़क पार करते हुए देखा। वन विभाग के मुताबिक ईडीके (एक्सप्लोसिव डिपो खमरिया) में तेंदुआ का रहवास है। शावकों के चलते नर व मादा तेंदुआ बाहर निकले हैं। वन विभाग ने लोगों से सतर्क रहने के लिए कहा है। बताया कि तेंदुआ या उनके शावकों को छेड़ें नहीं।

शावकों की उम्र आठ से नौ माह ईडीके
शहर से करीब 15 किमी दूर डुमना रोड पर रविवार शाम छह बजे सड़क पार करते हुए नर-मादा और उनके दो शावकों को लोगों ने देखा। वन विभाग ने बताया कि जबलपुर में डुमना, गंधेरी, चंडीटोला में करीब एक साल से तेंदुआ जोड़े की आवाजाही बनी हुई है। नर तेंदुआ की उम्र करीब 5 वर्ष, मादा की उम्र 4 वर्ष है। उनके दोनों शावकों की उम्र 8-9 माह होगी। इस क्षेत्र में हिंसक वन्यजीव की मौजूदगी के बावजूद अभी तक किसी पर हमला करने जैसी घटना सामने नहीं आई है। पालतू जानवरों को जंगल की ओर न भेजें।

पहली बार एक साथ दिखे चार तेंदुए
चंडीटोला निवासी अशोक यादव, मोनू यादव, संतोष बर्मन ने बताया कि ईडीके से बाहर निकला तेंदुआ का परिवार डुमना के आस-पास घूम रहा है। कई दिनों बाद एक साथ चार तेंदुआ दिखा। गंधेरी व चंडीटोला के लोग कुत्तों के भौंकने पर भी दहशत में आ जा रहे हैं। तेंदुआ की दहशत के चलते रोड पर रात की आवाजाही बंद हो गई है।

शावकों के बड़े होते ही चले जाएंगे जंगल
डिप्टी रेंजर महेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि गर्भवती होने के बाद से ही मादा तेंदुआ घना जंगल छोड़कर नर तेंदुआ के साथ सुरक्षित क्षेत्र में आई थी। यहां शावकों को जन्म दिया। अब शावक बड़े हो रहे हैं। कुछ ही दिन में वे यहां से खुद ही जंगल की ओर चले जाएंगे। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की है कि तेंदुआ दिखने पर उन्हें छेड़ने की जुर्रत न करें, अन्यथा वे हमलावर हो सकते हैं।

