वेटरनरी कैम्पस में हालात हुए सामान्य:ट्रैप कैमरों में 48 घंटे की रिकॉर्डिंग में नहीं दिखा तेंदुआ

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलबार सुबह 5.27 पर कैमरे में मिलीं फोटो

वेटरनरी कैम्पस में दस्तक देने वाला तेंदुआ वापस जंगल लौट चुका है। यह दावा वन विभाग की तरफ से इसलिए किया जा रहा है कि क्योंकि उसकी तलाश के लिए लगाए गए 10 से ज्यादा ट्रैप कैमरों में पिछले 48 घंटों की रिकॉर्डिंग में तेंदुए की मौजूदगी का वीडियो नहीं मिला है। इधर वेटरनरी कैम्पस में पाँच दिन से फैली दहशत लगभग खत्म हो चुकी है, हालाँकि लोग सतर्क हैं। डीएफओ अंजना सुचित तिर्की ने बताया कि वेटरनरी कैम्पस में तेंदुए की खोजबीन के लिए पेट्रोलिंग टीमें लगातार तैनात हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि विगत रविवार की सुबह वेटरनरी कैम्पस में एक तेंदुआ जंगल से भटककर पहुँच गया था, जिसकी वजह से दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ था। वन विभाग की टीमें घटना के बाद से ही तेंदुए की खोजबीन में जुटी हुई थीं, लेकिन मंगलवार को कुछ लोगों ने एक तेंदुए को मिलिट्री हॉस्पिटल से लगे ग्राउंड से जंगल की तरफ जाते हुए देखा था, तभी से अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि तेंदुआ जंगल लौट गया है।

चील के हमले में बी-ईटर जख्मी
सूपाताल रामायण मंदिर के पास गुरुवार की शाम करीब 5 बजे बी-ईटर पक्षी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। बी-ईटर को हिन्दी में पतैना कहा जाता है। बी-ईटर दूसरे पक्षियों की तरह पेड़ में घोंसला बनाकर नहीं रहता, यह तालाब, नदी या जलाशय के किनारे जमीन में मिट्टी की खोह में रहता है। घायल पतैना को गजेन्द्र दुबे ने प्राथमिक उपचार दिया।

