पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Leopard Spotted In Jabalpur Veterinary College Camera, Forest Department's Rescue Operation Continues For Three Days

तेंदूआ की दहशत:जबलपुर वेटरनरी कॉलेज कैमरे में दिखा तेंदूआ, तीन दिन से वन विभाग का रेस्क्यू अभियान जारी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेटरनरी कॉलेज कैम्पस में रहने वाले विनीत बैरागी ने सबसे पहले रविवार सुबह पौने छह बजे तेंदूआ को देखा था।
  • वेटरनरी, सर्किट हाउस, पीडब्ल्यूडी और आर्मी एरिया में चलाया जा रहा सर्चिंग अभियान

तीन दिन से तेंदुए के चलते वेटनरी कॉलेज कैम्पस, पीडब्ल्यूडी, सर्किट हाउस और आर्मी एरिया के लोग दहशत में है। कैम्पस में लगे सीसीटीवी में तेंदूआ की हलचल कैद होने के बाद वन विभाग ने उसे पकड़ने का अभियान तेज कर दिया है। मंगलवार को भी रेस्क्यू के लिए पूरे क्षेत्र में सर्चिंग अभियान चलाया। बावजूद तेंदूआ उनके हाथ नहीं आ सका। अब वन विभाग तेंदूआ को पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरा रखने की तैयारी में है।

डीएफओ अंजना तिर्की ने बताया कि तेंदूआ ने अभी तक किसी को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया है। सिर्फ एक कुत्ते का शिकार किया है। पग मार्क की मदद से उसकी सर्चिंग की जा रही है। रात में भी रेस्क्यू टीम तैनात रहेगी। तेंदूआ को पकडऩे के लिए ट्रैप कैमरे के साथ ही अब पिंजड़ा रखने की तैयारी है।

रविवार सुबह दिखा था सबसे पहले
वेटरनरी कॉलेज कैम्पस में रहने वाले विनीत बैरागी ने सबसे पहले रविवार सुबह पौने छह बजे तेंदूआ को देखा था। तब वह नंदी ग्राउंड के पास न्यूट्रीशियन विभाग की छत पर दिखा। रविवार की रात तीन बजे सर्किट हाउस नम्बर एक के गार्ड ने तेंदूआ देखा। तब उसने एक कुत्ते का शिकार किया था। सोमवार की रात तेंदूआ वेटनरी कॉलेज परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद दिखा।

पचपेढ़ी के रास्ते डुमना से आने का अनुमान
डीएफओ अंजना सुचिता तिर्की ने बताया कि वेटरनरी कॉलेज का एक हिस्सा पचपेढ़ी के पीछे वाले स्थान से जुड़ा है। ये क्षेत्र डुमना से लगा है। पूर्व में भी इसी सीजन में तेंदुआ यहां आ चुका है। हर बार कुत्तों का शिकार कर लौट जाता है। अब तक किसी आम इंसान को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया है।

शहर में यहां भी तेंदुए की दहशत अक्टूबर 2019 में दीवाली के दूसरे दिन शहर में नया गांव में भी तेंदुआ दिखा था। वन विभाग ने ट्रैप कैमरे और पिंजड़ा तक लगाया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हुए। अब भी उसकी मौजूदगी वहां बनी हुई है। इसके अलावा जब तक जीसीएफ, ओएफके, डुमना रोड, ट्रिपल आईटीडीएम में तेंदुए दिखते रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें