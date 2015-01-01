पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Less Popular Is The Bomb With Photos Of Chinese And Goddesses; More Of Green Firecrackers In Metro City

पटाखे में इस बार ज्यादातर देशी:चाइनीज और देवी-देवताओं के फोटो वाले बम का चलन कम; ग्रीन पटाखों की डिमाण्ड मेट्रो शहर में अधिक

जबलपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कीमत बीते साल के मुकाबले 20 से 30 प्रतिशत ज्यादा
  • उत्सवों के लिए अमूमन चाइनीज जैसे बम भारत बनाने लगा

दीपावली से पहले पटाखों के बाजार सज गए हैं। इस बार पटाखों को लेकर विशेष बात यह है कि चाइनीज पटाखे जो पहले से ही बेचना प्रतिबंधित है, दुकानदार भी इनको लेकर बहुत सावधानी बरत रहे हैं। दुकानदारों ने चाइनीज पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध के साथ इनसे परहेज कर लिया है। माँगने पर सीधे इनकार किया जाता है, साथ ही इस बात को लेकर भी इस बार कुछ बदलाव देखने मिल रहा है कि जिन बमों में देवी-देवताओं के चित्र हैं उनको खदीदने के प्रति कुछ सालों से लोग भी सतर्कता बरत रहे हैं।

नवरात्र के बाद दीपावली ऐसा त्योहार है जिसको लेकर लोगों में कुछ उत्साह है। इसका कारण यह है कि कोरोना का संक्रमण बीते कुछ दिनों में कम हुआ है। लोग नई ऊर्जा के साथ इस विशेष पर्व को मनाना चाहते हैं। बाजारों में इसी वजह से भीड़ बढ़ी है। मेट्रो शहर में जहाँ ग्रीन पटाखों की डिमाण्ड है तो वहीं जबलपुर जैसे शहर में पारम्परिक बमों व पटाखों की डिमाण्ड है।

कोविड-19 के इस दौर में पटाखों की कीमतों में करीब 20 से 30 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि इस तरह की बढ़ोत्तरी स्वाभाविक है कोई विशेष कीमत नहीं बढ़ी है। कठौंदा में पटाखों की दुकान लगाने वाले मनोज कुमार कहते हैं कि इस साल कोई विशेष बम तो नहीं आया पर इतना है कि बाजारों से चाइनीज आइटम्स अब गायब हो गए हैं। अमूमन जो बम चाइना बनाकर इण्डिया में बेचता था, उसी तरह के बम अब भारतीय पटाखा बाजार के लिए बनाए जाने लगे हैं। यह एक तरह का बड़ा परिवर्तन है। पटाखों की गुणवत्ता कुछ इस तरह की है कि इनको चलाने के दौरान दुर्घटनाएँ भी न के बराबर होंगी।

बीयर कैन में अनार
इस बार जो अलग तरह का पटाखा बाजार में आया है उसमें प्रमुख रूप से बीयर के कैन जैसे स्टाइल में अनार को भर दिया गया है। इसकी जलने के दौरान डयूरेशन भी ज्यादा है जिससे वह ज्यादा रोशनी देता है। इसी के साथ कैमरा फ्लैश अनार भी है जिसमें फ्लैश के साथ अनार जलता है। इनके अलावा डिस्को फ्लैश अनार भी आया है।

पति और पत्नी के झगड़े को दर्शाता पटाखा
कुछ पटाखों की वैरायटी में एक पटाखा ऐसा भी है जो पति और पत्नी के नाम पर है। पति और पत्नी के झगड़े को दर्शाता यह बम जब जलाया जाता है तो दोनों में टकराहट होती है। इसमें यही प्रदर्शित होता है कि दोनों का झगड़ा इस अंदाज में होता है।

कुछ इस तरह के बम चलने में
जम्पिंग, रफू चक्कर, सॉट्स, 240, 130, 50, मटकी चकरी, सायरन रॉकेट, कलर स्मोक बम, सायरन अनार, कैमरा अनार, बीयर कैन अनार, पॉप यानी पटक बम, काइट्स यह चाइनीज होने के कारण प्रतिबंधित है। मिया बीबी बम, मैजिक बम आदि कुछ अलग तरह की वैरायटीज हैं।

दुकानों में सुरक्षा के उपाय जरूरी

  • बाजारों के पास फायर फाइटर वाहन।
  • फायर सिलेण्डर, रेत का प्रबंध।
  • आसपास शॉर्ट सर्किट से बचाव।
  • विद्युत लाइन बेहतर होना जरूरी।
  • बचाव के लिए पानी का प्रबंध आवश्यक।

शहर में प्रमुख बाजार यहाँ पर- गोलबाजार, कठौंदा, गोरखपुर, रांझी, गढ़ा, अधारताल और शहर के कुछ और इलाकों में अनुमति है, साथ ही ब्लॉक स्तर पर भी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें