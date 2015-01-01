पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सजा:नाबालिग बेटी से दुष्कर्म आरोपी पिता को उम्रकैद

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिहोरा के अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश विक्रम सिंह ने नाबालिग बेटी से दुष्कर्म करने वाले पिता विनोद चौधरी को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। न्यायालय ने आरोपी पर एक हजार रुपए अर्थदंड भी लगाया है। न्यायालय ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि आरोपी ने पिता-पुत्री के पवित्र रिश्ते को कलंकित किया है, ऐसे मामलों में आरोपी को कठोर दंड दिया जाना चाहिए।

प्रकरण के अनुसार 31 जनवरी 2016 को कक्षा सातवीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली नाबालिग लड़की ने गोसलपुर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। लड़की ने कहा कि उसके पिता द्वारा उसकी माँ को आए दिन परेशान किया जाता था, जिससे परेशान होकर उसकी माँ ने आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में उसके पिता को जेल भेज दिया था।

जेल से छूटने के बाद उसके पिता द्वारा रोजाना धमकी देकर जबरन उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया जा रहा है। नाबालिग लड़की की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने आरोपी पिता के खिलाफ धारा 376(2) एवं धारा 6 पाॅक्सो एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया। अभियोजन की ओर से प्रकरण में 18 गवाहों के बयान कराए गए। अतिरिक्त डीपीओ विनोद कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि आरोपी ने पवित्र रिश्ते को कलंकित किया है, इसलिए उसे कठोर से कठोर दंड दिया जाना चाहिए। सुनवाई के बाद न्यायालय ने आरोपी को उम्रकैद और एक हजार रुपए अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई।

मासूम से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी मुँहबोले चाचा की जमानत याचिका खारिज
जिला अदालत ने मासूम से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी मुँहबोले चाचा कुंडम निवासी रीतेश उर्फ कित्तू की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है। पाॅक्सो की विशेष न्यायाधीश संगीता यादव ने कहा कि मामला गंभीर है, ऐसे मामलों में जमानत का लाभ नहीं दिया जा सकता है।

प्रकरण के अनुसार 4 सितंबर 2020 को कुंडम थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली मासूम बालिका पड़ोस में रहने वाली दाई के घर पर खेलने गई थी, तभी उसका मुँहबोला चाचा आया और उसे मोबाइल दिखाने के बहाने कमरे में ले गया और मासूम के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में धारा 376 और पाॅक्सो एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। अतिरिक्त डीपीओ अजय जैन ने जमानत का विरोध किया। सुनवाई के बाद न्यायालय ने जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें