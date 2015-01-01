पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव पर्व कल से:धनतेरस की शाम को दक्षिण दिशा में जलाएँ दीपक

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • रूप चौदस पर करें यमराज की पूजा, दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी जी के साथ यमराज और पितर देवताओं की पूजा करने की है परम्परा

गुरुवार 12 नवंबर से पाँच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व शुरू हो रहा है। इस पर्व में देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। लेकिन इन दिनों में यमराज का पूजन करने की भी परम्परा है। दीपावली यानी कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या पर लक्ष्मी जी के अलावा यमराज और पितर देवताओं के लिए भी शुभ कर्म करना चाहिए। पं. रोहित दुबे ने बताया कि धनतेरस यानी गुरुवार की शाम दक्षिण दिशा की ओर यमराज का ध्यान करते हुए दीपक जलाना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से अनजाना भय दूर होता है। दक्षिण दिशा यमराज की मानी गई है। इस दिन सोना-चाँदी के साथ बर्तन एवं अन्य वस्तुओं को खरीदने की परम्परा है। पं. वासुदेव शास्त्री ने बताया कि रूप चौदस को यमराज का पूजन करने से जाने-अनजाने में किए गए पाप कर्मों के फल से मुक्ति मिल सकती है।

इस दिन यम पूजा करें और संकल्प करें कि अधार्मिक कामों से दूर रहेंगे। इस बार रूप चौदस शुक्रवार को है। पं. राजकुमार शर्मा शास्त्री ने बताया कि दीपावली पर्व पर महालक्ष्मी के साथ शनिवार को पितरों का पूजन करके परिवार के पितरों के लिए शांति और प्रसन्नता की कामना की जाती है। प्राचीन काल में समुद्र मंथन के समय इसी तिथि पर लक्ष्मी जी प्रकट हुई थीं। इसलिए इस दिन लक्ष्मी का पूजन किया जाता है। श्री राम इसी दिन रावण पर विजय प्राप्त कर अयोध्या लौटकर आए थे, इसलिए दीपावली मनाई जाती है। दीपावली के दिनों में गोवर्धन पर्वत का पूजन होता है। भगवान श्री कृष्ण द्वारा द्वापर युग में दीपावली के दूसरे दिन से गोवर्धन पर्वत का पूजन प्रारंभ करवाया गया था। दीपावली पर्व के अंतिम दिन यमराज अपनी बहन यमुना से मिलने आए थे। इसी वजह से यह दिन भाई दूज के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भी यमराज की पूजा जरूर करें।

30 नवंबर को निकलेगी नर्मदा पंचकोसी परिक्रमा | नर्मदा पंचकोसी परिक्रमा के संचालक भगवान श्री हनुमान जी महाराज का मंगलवार को जमुना सभागृह गोल बाजार गौशाला में 1100 नामों से हवन किया गया। कार्तिक पूर्णिमा 30 नवंबर को नर्मदा पंचकोसी परिक्रमा निकाली जाएगी। संयोजक एडवोकेट शीर्ष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि नर्मदा पंचकोसी परिक्रमा हरे कृष्णा आश्रम भेड़ाघाट से सुबह 8:30 बजे संत-महात्माओं के नेतृत्व में व शासन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार निकाली जाएगी। लम्हेटाघाट व सरस्वती घाट में शीघ्र पुल निर्माण के लिए विशेष पूजन-अर्चन किया गया।

