एमपी हाइकोर्ट:जिला अदालतों की तरह हाईकोर्ट में भी तीन दिसंबर को होगी भौतिक सुनवाई

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर हाइकोर्ट
  • 10 वर्ष पुराने और अंतिम सुनवाई वाले प्रकरणों को दी जाएगी प्रमुखता
  • सिर्फ 10 प्रकरणों की होगी सुनवाई, वहीं वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से सीमित सुनवाई 28 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई

एमपी हाईकोर्ट की मुख्यपीठ जबलपुर सहित दोनों खंडपीठों इंदौर और ग्वालियर में तीन दिसंबर को भौतिक सुनवाई होगी। इसमें सिर्फ 10 वर्ष पुराने और अंतिम सुनवाई वाले मामले ही लिए जाएंगे। हर पीठ में ऐसे 10 मामलों की सुनवाई होगी। जबकि कोविड-19 कामल में विडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से सीमित सुनवाई की व्यवस्था को 21 से 28 नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दी गई है।

कोविड गाइडलाइन का सख्ती से होगा पालन
कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश संजय यादव के आदेश पर रजिस्ट्रार जनरल राजेंद्र कुमार वानी ने इस मामले में विस्तृत परिपत्र जारी किया। परिपत्र के मुताबिक तीन दिसंबर को एक दिन के लिए सीमित मामलों की भौतिक सुनवाई होगी। इस सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट परिसर में कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का शत-प्रतिशत पालन अनिवार्य होगा। कोई लापरवाही मिलने पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाएगा। तीन दिसंबर को सुनवाई के बाद इसकी समीक्षा की जाएगी। इसके बाद आगे का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
अधिवक्ता संघों ने रखी थी मांग
मप्र हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन, जबलपुर और जिला अधिवक्ता संघ, जबलपुर द्वारा भौतिक सुनवाई की लगातार मांग की जा रही थी। इसे गंभीरता से लेकर हाईकोर्ट प्रशासन ने तीन दिसंबर को भौतिक सुनवाई की व्यवस्था दी है। यदि ये व्यवस्था सफल रहा तो आगे भी कोर्ट में भौतिक सुनवाई होने की उम्मीद बढ़ जाएगी।
जिला अदालतों में 23 से शुरू हो रही भौतिक सुनवाई
हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर ही 23 नवंबर से जिला अदालतों, कुटुंब न्यायालयों और जिला उपभोक्ता आयोगों में भौतिक सुनवाई शुरू हो रही है। पांच दिसंबर तक कुल छह दिन इसके लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं। अधिवक्ताओं ने कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते भौतिक सुनवाई बंद होने से अपने आर्थिक हालात का हवाला देते हुए इसकी मांग उठाई थी।

