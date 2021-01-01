पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लग्जरी वाहन में शराब की तस्करी:जबलपुर क्राइम ब्रांच ने 1.50 लाख रुपए की 35 कार्टून शराब जब्त, तीन गिरफ्तार

जबलपुर33 मिनट पहले
क्राइम ब्रांच और संजीवनी नगर पुलिस ने अंधमूक बाईपास के पास लग्जरी वाहन में डेढ़ लाख की शराब जब्त की - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सिवनी से लेकर जबलपुर लाया जा रहा था शराब, संजीवनी नगर थाने में आबकारी का प्रकरण दर्ज

क्राइम ब्रांच और संजीवनी नगर पुलिस ने लग्जरी वाहन से डेढ़ लाख रुपए कीमत की 35 कार्टून शराब जब्त की। आरोपी उक्त शराब सिवनी से जबलपुर ला रहे थे। मौके से तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार किए गए। पुलिस ने मामले में आबकारी एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज कर मामला जांच में लिया है।
अंधमूक बाईपास के पास पकड़ी गई शराब
जानकारी के अनुसार क्राइम ब्रांच और संजीवनी नगर पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि एक लग्जरी वाहन से शराब लाई जा रही है। टीम ने अंधमूक बाईपास के पास वाहन चैकिंग कर वाहन एमपी 20 सी.बी. 0010 को रोका। वाहन में तीन लोग सवार थे। उनकी पहचान कुम्हार मोहल्ला निवासी मनोहर चक्रवर्ती उर्फ मन्नू , हाऊबाग गुप्ता होटल के पीछे गोरखपुर निवासी भूषण राव और आर्य समाज मंदिर के पीछे गोरखपुर निवासी साहिल सोनकर के रूप में हुई।

इस वाहन में आरोपी सिवनी से ला रहे थे शराब
इस वाहन में आरोपी सिवनी से ला रहे थे शराब

वाहन की तलाशी में मिली शराब
संजीवनी नगर टीआई भूमेश्वर चौहान के मुताबिक वाहन की तलाशी में लग्जरी वाहन में पीछे की सीट पर 35 कार्टून में 1750 पाव देशी शराब जब्त हुआ। इसकी कीमत डेढ़ लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पूछताछ में तीनों आरोपियों ने बताया कि उक्त शराब वे सिवनी से खरीद कर ला रहे हैं। यहां नर्मदा किनारे प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र में शराब बेची जा रही है। नर्मदा के दोनों ओर पांच-पांच किमी के दायरे में शराब की दुकान न होने का फायदा तस्कर जमकर उठा रहे हैं।
आबकारी एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज
टीआई संजीवनी नगर के मुताबिक शराब सहित वाहन जब्त करते हुए मामले में तीनों आरापियों के खिलाफ धारा 34(2) आबकारी एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच में लिया गया है। कार्रवाई में क्राइम ब्रांच के प्रधान आरक्षक धनंजय सिंह, विजय शुक्ला, आरक्षक बृजेंद्र कसाना, बीरबल, ब्रम्हप्रकाश, नीरज तिवारी, दीपक तिवारी थाना संजीवनी नगर के उप निरीक्षक सचिन वर्मा और सहायक उप निरीक्षक राजेन्द्र जोशी, आरक्षक छत्रपाल, राजेश मिश्रा शामिल रहे।

