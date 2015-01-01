पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव मैरिज के बाद तकरार:सात साल में बिगड़ा रिश्ता; पति, देवरों और देवरानियों पर दर्ज कराई एफआईआर

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अधारताल क्षेत्र की घटना, चार वर्ष से पति समेत ससुराल वाले कर रहे थे प्रताड़ित

घरवालों के विरोध को दरकिनार कर लव मैरिज की थी, पर सात साल भी ये रिश्ता नहीं निभा पाए। आपस का तकरार ऐसा बढ़ी कि युवती ने थाने पहुंच कर पति सहित देवरों और देवरानियों के खिलाफ प्रताड़ना का केस दर्ज करा दिया। युवती का आरोप है कि पिछले चार सालों से पति छोटी-छोटी बातों को लेकर मारपीट कर रहा था।

दिसंबर 2013 में की थी लव मैरिज

हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी निवासी मधु ठाकुर (31) ने सात साल पहले अमित ठाकुर से प्रेम विवाह किया था। मार्च 2014 में दोनों परिवार वालों की रजामंदी से अरेंज मैरिज भी हो गई। दो साल तक उनके बीच सबकुछ ठीक रहा। इसके बाद तकरार शुरू हाे गई। मधु के मुताबिक पति अमित छोटी-छोटी बात को लेकर मारपीट करने लगा। देवर आशीष व आनंद के साथ देवरानी अरुणा ठाकुर व निकिता ठाकुर भी परेशान करने लगी।

पति ने मारपीट कर निकाला

आठ दिसंबर को पति अमित ने उसके साथ मारपीट की और बाएं गाल में चोट पहुंचा दी। उसे घर से भी निकाल दिया। इसके बाद युवती शिकायत लेकर थाने पहुंची थी। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन बात नहीं बनी। आखिरी में शनिवार को अधारताल पुलिस ने प्रकरण में आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 498 ए, 294, 323, 506, 34 भादवि का मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

