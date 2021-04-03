पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यह कैसी स्मार्टनेस:लाखों की सड़क बनाई, उसी में खोद दिए चार गड्ढे डामरीकरण के बाद अब याद आया जरूरी काम!

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
मानस भवन चौराहे पर बनाई गई नई रोड पर केबल डालने के लिए खोदे गए गड्‌ढे। - Dainik Bhaskar
मानस भवन चौराहे पर बनाई गई नई रोड पर केबल डालने के लिए खोदे गए गड्‌ढे।
  • मानस भवन के सामने निर्माण के नाम पर हो रहा अजीब प्रयोग, जनता के लाखों रुपए गए पानी में, कार्यशैली को देखकर हैरान हैं लोग

पूरे देश में जबलपुर ही एक ऐसा शहर है जहाँ पर सड़क का डामरीकरण या सीमेण्टीकरण हो जाता है, तब पता चलता है कि इसमें तो पाइप लाइन व केबल डालना ही भूल गए। इसकी बानगी मानस भवन चौराहे के आसपास देखी जा सकती है। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत यहां लाखों रूपए फूंककर दो सड़कें बनाई गईं।

महीनों बाद अब पता चला कि सड़क के नीचे तो विद्युत चेम्बर और अंडरग्राउंड केबल के लिए कोई विकल्प ही नहीं छोड़ा गया है। इसके लिए अब पुन: सड़क खोदी जा रही है। इसके लिए चार गड्ढे भी बना दिए गए हैं। नगर निगम की इस कार्यशैली पर लोग अब कटाक्ष करते भी नजर आ रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि यह आखिर कैसी स्मार्ट वर्किंग है।

नगर निगम तिराहे से मानस, भवन गौमाता चौक और होमसाइंस कॉलेज के करीब से एमएलबी, मानस भवन और आगे तक मार्गों के मिलान पर मानस भवन चौक पर ही सड़क बनने के बाद चार गड्ढे खोदे गए हैं। सड़क बन गई, फुटपाथ बन गए और सूचना फलक तक जिस सड़क पर लग गए उसमें एक साथ चार गड्ढे किए गए हैं। गड्ढे खोदकर सड़क का ही कार्य किया जा रहा है पर सवाल यह उठता है कि जब हर पन्द्रह से 20 दिनों के अंदर खोदना ही है तो पहले डामरीकरण और जरूरी कार्यों में पैसों की बर्बादी क्यों की गई।

यह स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्यों की शैली एकदम अनाड़ियों की तरह है। इसमें कुछ निर्धारित ही नहीं है कि कब, कौन सा काम करना है। सड़क निर्माण में इंजीनियरिंग का किस हिसाब से पालन करना है, लगता है इसको भूला ही दिया गया है।

आगे और भी तमाशा है

  • जहाँ सड़क का काम बाकी, वहाँ पेवर ब्लॉक लगा दिए गए।
  • विद्युत पोल शिफ्ट नहीं हुए और डामरीकरण कर दिया।
  • फुटपाथ जहाँ बनना है, वहाँ भी पेवर ब्लॉक में लाखों फूँके।
  • एमएलबी के सामने फुटपाथ को बनाने के बाद जाम किया।
  • इसी हिस्से में फुटपाथ पर केबल का ढेर जमा है।
  • इसका उपयोग पैदल चलने में कोई नहीं कर सकता।

9 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से पूरी होनी हैं 2 सड़कें
गौमाता चौक से नगर निगम चौराहे तक, होमसाइंस के करीब से एमएलबी और मानस भवन के आगे तक दोनों सड़कें 9 करोड़ से बनाई जानी हैं। इनमें से कुछ वर्क हो भी गया है पर जहाँ काम हो चुका है, वहीं पर फिर से उधेड़ा और बनाया जा रहा है। जहाँ डामरीकरण हो चुका, उस हिस्से में अब मिट्टी जमा हो गई है। फूल व पौधे जो किनारे लगाए गए वे मुरझा गए, जो सूचना फलक लगाए गए उनके सामने मिट्टी और मलबों का ढेर लगा हुआ है।

