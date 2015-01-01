पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुस्त निर्माण:हाईवे से लेकर शहरी सीमा तक धीमी गति से बनाए जा रहे पुलों के कारण खड़ी हो रही ट्रैफिक की बड़ी समस्या

जबलपुर36 मिनट पहले
दमोहनाका-मदन महल फ्लाई ओवर

शहरी सीमा के बाहर हाईवे से लेकर अंदर नदी, सड़कों में बीते कुछ सालों में कई तरह के ब्रिजों, अंडर व्हीकल पास और फ्लाई ओवर बनाने का प्लान बनाया गया। इस पर अमल भी हुआ और निर्माण कार्य आरंभ भी हो गये, पर निर्माण की गति है जो जनता को राहत नहीं मिलने देती है। कई में निर्माण आरंभ हुआ तो पूरा होने के हालात ही नहीं बन पा रहे हैं तो कई में काम बेवजह अटका हुआ है, पैसा मिला, टेण्डर की सीमा पर काम थमा सा है।

जिम्मेदार विभागों के पास इनको पूरा करने को लेकर सटीक उत्तर नहीं है। विशेष बात यह है कि ब्रिजों के निर्माण में बजट का कोई रोना नहीं है बस हौसलों की कमी नजर आती है। इन ब्रिजों का पूरा निर्माण हो तो पूरे 26 लाख की आबादी को यातायात को लेकर राहत मिल सकती है, लेकिन कार्य की गति, उबाऊ वर्किंग कल्चर के चलते जल्द यह राहत मिलती नहीं दिख रही है। लोक निर्माण विभाग, मध्य प्रदेश रोड डेवलपमेंट काॅर्पाेरेशन और सेतु विभाग के अधिकारी कहते हैं कि निर्माण जल्द पूरे होंगे पर मौके पर दावे से अलग स्थितियाँ हैं।

749 करोड़ निर्माण लागत- 36 में 6 माह निकल गए
यह शहर के मध्य ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुधार के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित हो सकता है। 3 साल से अटका अब इसका काम आरंभ भी हुआ तो गति अब भी तेज नहीं है। 36 माह में बनकर तैयार होना है इसमें 6 माह निकल गये, लेकिन अभी केवल एक हिस्से में पिलर बनना आरंभ हुआ। निर्माण के रास्ते में करीब 300 अतिक्रमण बाधा बने हुये हैं। इसके लिए जहाँ से फ्लाई ओवर की सड़क उतरनी है वहाँ पर भी कई तरह की परेशानियाँ बरकरार हैं।

तेवर-भेड़ाघाट अंडर व्हीकल पास- 45 करोड़ निर्माण लागत
हर पल धूल में नहा रहा आदमी- जबलपुर-भोपाल फोरलेन हाईवे निर्माण में दो प्रमुख सेतु का निर्माण हो रहा है। तेवर के पास अंडर व्हीकल पास, इसी तरह का निर्माण भेड़ाघाट चौराहे में है। इनकी निर्माण गति भी क्षेत्र के लिए परेशानी का कारण बनी हुई है। इन निर्माण में अभी हालात ऐसे हैं कि आसपास जो धूल उड़ रही है उसमें घर पूरी तरह से धूल से डूबे हैं तो निकलने वाले लोग धूल से नहा रहे हैं। यह सड़क वैसे ही एक दशक से बन रही है उसमें प्रमुख एरिया में अब भी कार्य की गति धीमी है।

21 करोड़ निर्माण लागत- अब भी बड़ी कसर बाकी है
3 साल से यह ब्रिज बनने की प्रक्रिया जारी है। रेल लाइन के ऊपर ब्रिज से लेकर दोनों ही हिस्सों में सड़क को लेकर परेशानी बनी हुई है। यह एक हिस्से की आबादी को दूसरे हिस्से से जोड़ने में अहम साबित होगा। औद्योगिक एरिया से लेकर आसपास के गाँव, रांझी सभी के लिए उपयोगी होगा, पर इसकी निर्माण प्रक्रिया तकलीफदेह बनी हुई है, जल्द राहत नहीं।

लम्हेटा-लम्हेटी केबल स्टे ब्रिज-48 करोड़ निर्माण लागत
टेण्डर फाइनल स्टेज पर फँसा
नर्मदा के ऊपर लम्हेटा से लम्हेटी इस पार से उस पार तक 492 मीटर का केबल स्टे ब्रिज बनना है। इस ब्रिज के निर्माण की प्रोसेस बीते 3 साल से चल रही है। हाल ही में इसका टेण्डर जारी हुआ और स्थानीय स्तर पर सभी प्रक्रियाओं के बाद मामला भोपाल में जाकर अटक गया है।

सरस्वती घाट-ग्वारी गाँव पिलर ब्रिज- 28 करोड़ निर्माण लागत
इसका भी टेण्डर पूरा नहीं हो सका
इसका टेण्डर भी भोपाल में लोक निर्माण सेतु के कार्यालय में जाकर अटक गया है। यह ब्रिज विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले स्वीकृत हुआ। बजट की कोई परेशानी नहीं, पर किसी न किसी तरह से यह अटकता रहा। सामान्य ब्रिज से अलग पीपा पुल का विकल्प यहाँ चुना गया, पर यह मामला भी अटक गया। अब हाल ही में इसका टेण्डर भोपाल में फाइनल स्टेज पर जाकर फँसा है। इस ब्रिज को गाँव वाले जल्द बनाने की माँग कर रहे हैं तो नर्मदा प्रेमी इसकाे पर्यावरण के लिहाज से उपयोगी नहीं मानते हैं।

