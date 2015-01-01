पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारों का असर:धनतेरस के लिए सजे बाजार, जनता भी उमड़ी, बाजारों में चलना हुआ मुश्किल

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दुकानदारों ने सड़कों तक जमाया कब्जा, हिदायतों का असर नहीं

कोरोना को भूल दीपावली का जोश पारंपरिक बाजारों में साफ नजर आ रहा है। खासकर गंजीपुरा, घमंडी चौक, निवाड़गंज और अंधेरदेव मार्केट ऐसे हैं जहाँ कई बार ऐसी स्थितियाँ निर्मित हुईं कि पैर रखने की जगह भी बमुश्किल मिल पाई। पूजन सामग्री, कपड़े, जूते, सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की खरीदी हेतु दुकानों में खरीददारी करने महिलाओं व बच्चों की खासी भीड़ नजर आ रही है।

ऐसे दिखे सड़कों के हाल
घंटाघर से करमचंद चौक, करमचंद चौक से तुलाराम चौक, अंधेरदेव, कमानिया, फुहारा, लार्डगंज, सराफा, कोतवाली, मिलौनीगंज, इधर सदर, गोरखपुर मिलाते हुए रांझी का बाजार, गढ़ा बाजार सभी स्थानों पर खरीददारी करने लोग नजर आए। बाजार व्यवस्था के लिए यातायात पुलिस हर चौराहे-तिराहे सहित सभी बाजारों में नजर रखे हुए है।

दुकानों को स्पष्ट आदेश दिए गए थे कि वे सड़क पर अतिक्रमण न करें परंतु दुकानों के बाहर की तैयारियों काे देखकर तो ऐसा लगता है मानो यातायात पुलिस की हिदायतों को उन्होंने एक कान से सुनकर दूसरे कान से निकाल दिया हो।

आज धनतेरस पर होगी खास रौनक
धनतेरस पर्व पर आज बाजार रातभर खुला रहेगा। बाजार की रौनक देखते ही बनेगी। खासकर बर्तन व सराफा बाजार के व्यापारियों ने एक माह पहले से धनतेरस के लिए अपनी अलग तैयारी कर रखी है। सभी दुकानदारों ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस की हिदायतों के बाद भी अपनी-अपनी दुकानों के आठ से दस फीट बाहर की जगह घेरी हैं।

त्योहार में जबलपुर से चलने वाली सभी ट्रेनें फुल
रोशनी के त्योहार की खुशियाँ अपने परिवार के साथ मनाने के लिए अपने घर जाने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, जिसकी वजह से जबलपुर स्टेशन से चलने वाली गोंडवाना एक्सप्रेस, गरीब रथ एक्सप्रेस, जबलपुर-नागपुर एक्सप्रेस, जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस सहित अन्य गाड़ियाें की त्योहार के अवसर पर फुल बुकिंग हो चुकी है।

रेलवे से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कोरोनाकाल होने की वजह से इस बार दीपावली पर हालात पिछले वर्षों की तुलना में काफी अलग हैं। अब वेटिंग का झंझट ही नहीं है, सिर्फ कन्फर्म टिकट वालाें को ट्रेन में सफर करने की अनुमति दी जा रही है। ऐसे में त्योहार के पहले ही सभी ट्रेनों की बुकिंग फुल हो चुकी है इसलिए स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की भीड़ अधिक नहीं है। हालाँकि कुछ ट्रेनों में वेटिंग अभी बनी हुई है, जिसके लिए एक्स्ट्रा कोच लगाने का प्रयास रेल प्रशासन द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

जबलपुर-नैनपुर पैसेंजर न चलने से यात्री परेशान
त्योहार के अवसर पर जबलपुर से नैनपुर के बीच चलने वाली पैसेंजर गाड़ी के नहीं चलने से यात्री परेशान हैं। उनका कहना है कि नैनपुर के आगे की ब्रॉडगेज लाइन का निरीक्षण कमिश्नर रेलवे सेफ्टी एके राय द्वारा 31 अक्टूबर को किए जाने की वजह से जबलपुर-नैनपुर पैसेंजर का संचालन बंद कर दिया गया था लेकिन सीआरएस का इंस्पेक्शन पूरा हो जाने के बाद भी जबलपुर-नैनपुर पैसेंजर को नहीं चलाया जा रहा है।

जिसकी वजह से त्योहार के अवसर पर जबलपुर से नैनपुर के बीच सफर करने वाले यात्री परेशान हो रहे हैं।

