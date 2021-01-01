पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपब्लिक डे:राइट टाउन स्टेडियम में मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने किया ध्वजारोहण, परेड की सलामी ली, आकर्षक झांकियों ने मोहा मन

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
जबलपुर राइट टाउन स्टेडियम में तिरंगे को सलामी देते मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
  • राइट टाउन स्टेडियम में मुख्य आयोजन

गणतंत्र दिवस का जिला स्तरीय मुख्य समारोह मंगलवार को राइट टाउन स्टेडियम में धूमधाम से मनाया गया। नगरीय प्रशासन विकास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने ध्वजारोहण कर परेड की सलामी ली। कार्यक्रम में सीएम के संदेश का वाचन भी किया गया। समारोह में छठवीं वाहिनी के बैंड दल, जिला बल पुरुष, जिला बल महिला, कोड रेड और ट्रैफिक पुलिस के दल ने परेड में भाग लिया। इसके बाद आकर्षक झांकी निकाली गई।

परेड की सलामी लेते हुए कैबिनेट मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह
मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने परेड की सलामी ली
शासकीय विभागों द्वारा शासन की योजनाओं, कार्यक्रमों पर आधारित झांकियां निकाली गईं, जिन्होंने मन मोह लिया। साथ ही कोरोना काल में विशेष योगदान देने वाले अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम कोरोना गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया गया। इस कारण ज्यादा भीड़ नजर नहीं आई।

राइट टाउन स्टेडियम में आयोजित मुख्य समारोह में निकाली गई आकर्षक झांकी
झांकियों ने मोहा मन
गणतंत्र दिवस पर निकली झांकियाें ने मन मोह लिया। कार्यक्रम में कृषि विभाग द्वारा किसानों की आय दोगुना करने के आयाम, उद्यानिकी विभाग द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री सूक्ष्म खाद उद्योग उन्नयन योजना और एक जिला-एक उत्पाद योजना, स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कोविड-19 में किए गए कार्यों, जेल विभाग द्वारा जेल में नवाचार, वन विभाग द्वारा वन प्राणियों के संरक्षण एवं पर्यटन, उद्योग विभाग द्वारा आत्मनिर्भर देश-आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश, ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा सड़क सुरक्षा माह, कोड रेड के तहत किए गए कार्यों पर आधारित झांकियां निकालीं।

पांडुताल ग्राउंड में बिजली कंपनी द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सलामी लेते एमडी आकाश त्रिपाठी
पांडुताल ग्राउंड में बिजली कंपनी द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सलामी लेते एमडी आकाश त्रिपाठी

यहां भी हुआ ध्वजारोहण

  • नगर निगम मुख्यालय प्रांगण में निगमायुक्त अनूप कुमार सिंह ने ध्वजारोहण किया। निगम में उत्कृष्ठ कार्य करने वाले अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया गया।
  • पांडुताल ग्राउंड में गणतंत्र दिवस पर सुबह 9 बजे पाॅवर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी के एमडी आकाश त्रिपाठी ने ध्वजारोहण किया।
  • हाईकोर्ट परिसर स्थित महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय में सुबह 8.30 बजे आयोजित समारोह में महाधिवक्ता पुरूषेन्द्र कौरव राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया।
  • रानी दुर्गावती विवि में कुलपति प्रोफेसर कपिलदेव मिश्रा ने सुबह आठ बजे ध्वजारोहण किया।
  • वेटरनरी विवि में सुबह 8.30 बजे कुलपति डॉक्टर एसपी तिवारी ने ध्वजारोहण किया।
लॉकडाउन के हालात को प्रदर्शित करती झांकी
परेड की अगुवाई करते रक्षित निरीक्षक साैरव तिवारी
परेड में महिला पुलिस बल सलामी देते हुए
छठवीं वाहिनी का बैंड दल राष्ट्रीय धुन के साथ परेड में आगे बढ़ते हुए
आत्मनिर्भर जबलपुर, आत्मनिर्भर एमपी की दर्शाती झांकी
