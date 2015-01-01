पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:जबलपुर में सूक्ष्म एवं लघु उद्योग मंत्री सकलेचा ने कहा, चाइना उत्पादों को करेंगे रिप्लेस, एमपी में उद्योगों की संख्या बढ़ाकर देंगे रोजगार

जबलपुर23 मिनट पहले
उद्योग भवन में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा
  • उद्योग भवन में मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा ने योजनाओं की समीक्षा के बाद आईटी पार्क का निरीक्षण किया

सूक्ष्म एवं लघु उद्योग मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा ने कहा कि चाइना उत्पादों को रिप्लेस करने के लिए प्रदेश में छोटे-छोटे लघु और कुटीर उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देंगे। इससे स्थानीय युवाओं को भी रोजगार के नए अवसर मिलेंगे। गुरुवार को एक दिवसीय दौरे पर जबलपुर पहुंचे मंत्री सकलेचा ने पहले उद्योग भवन में योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। फिर आईटी पार्क का निरीक्षण कर वहां संचालित ईकाईयों को देखा। मंत्री सकलेचा ने बताया कि जबलपुर सहित प्रदेश में नई इंडस्ट्रीज लगाने की दिशा में प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। उद्योगों को अधिक से अधिक विस्तार देने और युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाना सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। अपने शहर में युवाओं को रोजगार मिल सके, इस दिशा में सरकार कोशिश कर रही है।

दुनिया का 50 प्रतिशत माल चाइना में उत्पादित होता है
मंत्री ने कहा कि आज पूरी दुनिया का 50 प्रतिशत माल चाइना में उत्पादित होता है। यह पुरानी सरकारों की गलत नीतियों के चलते हुआ। वर्तमान केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने नीतियों में बदलाव किया है। अब चाइना उत्पादों पर रोक के साथ स्थानीय स्तर पर उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देने की नीति पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे उद्योगों को शार्टलिस्ट किया जा रहा है, जिसके उत्पादों की मांग बराबर बनी रहती है और अभी तक हम चाइना पर निर्भर थे।
सकलेचा ने जबलपुर औद्योगिक संघ से भी चर्चा की। उद्योगों को बढ़ाने में सुझाव मांगे। स्थानीय स्तर पर संचालित उद्योगों को विस्तार देने में आ रही परेशानियों को जाना। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि उद्योग विस्तार या नए प्रस्ताव संबंधी कोई भी फाइल अटकनी नहीं चाहिए।
राजनीतिक बयान भी दिए
मंत्री सकलेचा राजनीतिक बयान देने से भी पीछे नहीं रहे। कहा कि उपचुनाव में भाजपा की ताकत और बढ़ेगी। भाजपा 365 दिन आम लोगों की भलाई के लिए काम करने वाली पार्टी है। कांग्रेस पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि उनके तमाम दावे ख्याली पुलाव साबित होंगे। फ्रांस की घटना से भारत में क्या लेना-देना, लेकिन उनकी पार्टी के एक विधायक की अगुवाई में भोपाल में प्रदर्शन किया गया।

