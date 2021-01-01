पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोबाइल लुटेरे गिरफ्तार:मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग की दुकान चलाने वाला बन गया लुटेरा, साथी के साथ मिलकर 40 किमी दूर शहर में आकर लूट की वारदात को दिया अंजाम

जबलपुर
बिलहरी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने बुक सेलर से छीना था मोबाइल पुलिस ने किया जब्त। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिलहरी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने बुक सेलर से छीना था मोबाइल पुलिस ने किया जब्त।
  • गोराबाजार पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज और साइबर सेल की मदद से पकड़े गए आरोपी
  • 36 घंटे पहले गोराबाजार बिलहरी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने आरोपियों ने बुक सेलर से छीना था मोबाइल

गोराबाजार क्षेत्र में बिलहरी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने बुक सेलर से हुई मोबाइल लूट का पुलिस ने 36 घंटे के अंदर खुलासा कर लिया। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए छीना गया मोबाइल और लूट में प्रयुक्त बाइक जब्त कर ली। आरोपियों में एक की चरगवां में मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग की दुकान है। दोनों वारदात वाले दिन आईटीआई माढ़ोताल में किसी परिचित के यहां आए थे। इसके बाद अचानक प्लान बना लिया। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुलिया और साइबर सेल की मदद से पुलिस आरोपियों तक पहुंची।
चरगवां के दो दोस्त ने मिलकर की थी लूट
जानकारी के अनुसार गोराबाजार पुलिस ने साइबर सेल और घटनास्थल से मंडला बायपास तक लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों तक पहुंची। थाना प्रभारी सहदेव साहू के मुताबिक गिरफ्त में आए आराेपियों में चरगवां निवासी रोहित जैन (22) और उसका दोस्त गोलू उर्फ ब्रजेश पटेल ने मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। बाइक रोहित जैन की है। रोहित की चरगवां में मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग की दुकान है। दोनों ने पहली बार लूट करने की बात स्वीकार की है।

आरोपी रोहित जैन की जब्त बाइक, इसी से की थी लूट।
आरोपी रोहित जैन की जब्त बाइक, इसी से की थी लूट।

रिपेयरिंग के लिए आए मोबाइल में लगाने वाले थे पार्ट्स
टीआई के मुताबिक पूछताछ में दोनों ने स्वीकार किया कि वे 31 जनवरी को मोबाइल पार्ट्स खरीदने शहर आए थे। रात होने पर आईटीआई माढ़ोताल में रिश्ते की दीदी के यहां रुक गए। वहीं अचानक लूट का प्लान बनाया। इसके बाद शहर में घूमते हुए बिलहरी गोराबाजार पहुंचे थे। वहां पेट्रोल भरवाने के बाद निकले तो पीड़ित मोबाइल पर बात करते हुए दिख गया। बाइक राेहित जैन चला रहा था। जबकि पीछे बैठे गोलू ने झपट्‌टा मारकर मोबाइल छीना था। वे मोबाइल के पार्ट्स रिपेयरिंग के लिए आने वाले मोबाइल में लगाने वाले थे। इससे उन्हें अच्छी कीमत मिल जाती।
बरगी होते हुए चरगवां पहुंचे थे
आरोपी पीड़ित आदर्श कॉलोनी लार्डगंज निवासी आनंद मिश्रा से मोबाइल छीन कर बरगी होते हुए चरगवां फरार हो गए थे। आनंद मिश्रा ने शिकायत दर्ज कराते हुए बताया था कि वह स्कूलों में किताब बेचता है। एक फरवरी को वह एक्टिवा से टीएफआरआई स्थित निजी स्कूूल में जा रहा था। बिलहरी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने खड़ा होकर मोबाइल पर बात कर रहा था। तभी बिना नंबर की बाइक से दो बदमाश आए और उसका 17 हजार रुपए कीमत का मोबाइल छीन कर बरेला की ओर फरार हो गए। आनंद मिश्रा ने कुछ दूर तक पीछा भी किया था।

