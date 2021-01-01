पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़बड़ी:11 हजार से ज्यादा ने वोटर आईडी में कराया सुधार, हट गए इतने ही नाम

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में मतदाताओं की संख्या साढ़े 18 लाख के पार जिनके नए जुड़े नाम, उन्हें भी मिला वोट का अधिकार

वोटर आईडी में गलती होने के बाद जिले के 11 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने अपने मतदाता कार्ड में सुधार करने फार्म भरा था। कुछ कार्ड में सुधार हो गया तो कुछ लोग अभी भी कार्ड पाने भटक रहे हैं। कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने तीन-तीन बार फार्म भरकर बीएलओ को सौंपे, लेकिन उसमें कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। वहीं बड़ी संख्या में मतदाता सूची में लोगों ने अपने नाम जुड़वाए हैं और कटवाए भी हैं लेकिन उन्हें भी नए कार्ड नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

एक महीने से ज्यादा चला अभियान
नए मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़ने, काटने व संशोधन करने जिले में 25 नवम्बर 2020 से 8 जनवरी 2021 तक अभियान चलाया गया। एक महीने से ज्यादा चले इस अभियान में 38800 नए मतदाताओं के नाम जोड़े गए। वहीं 11784 मतदाताओं ने अपने नाम भी सूची से कटवाए। इस तरह अब जिले में नए मतदाताओं की संख्या बढ़कर 18 लाख 53 हजार 673 हो गई है। अधिकारियों की मानें ताे जो नए नाम जोड़े गए हैं या सुधार हुआ है उन्हें भी आगामी नगरीय निकाय और पंचायत चुनाव में वोट डालने का अधिकार मिलेगा।

जन्म तारीख में गलती थी, कार्ड नहीं मिला
केंट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रहने वाली प्रियंका ने बताया कि उनका मतदाता परिचय पत्र पहले से ही बना था, लेकिन उसमें जन्म तारीख की गलती थी। कहीं उन्हें दस्तावेज लगाने थे जिसके कारण उन्होंने बीएलओ के पास जाकर सुधार करने फार्म भरा। पिछले डेढ़ महीने से उन्हें भटकाया जा रहा है। उत्तर मध्य विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रहने वाली गोमती बाई के नाम में गलती थी, 3 बार सुधार फार्म भरा लेकिन हर बार गलत नाम से ही कार्ड बनकर आया।

ऑनलाइन में निकाल सकते हैं मतदाता कार्ड
मतदाता सूची अपडेट करने का काम एक बार फिर से 8 फरवरी से 15 फरवरी तक अभियान चलाकर नाम जोड़े और काटे जाएंगे और आपत्तियां ली जाएंगी। इसके बाद मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 3 मार्च को किया जाएगा। आमजन वोटर आईडी में ऑनलाइन भी सुधार करा सकते हैं या फिर कार्ड िनिकाल सकते हैं।

^मतदाता सूची में बड़ी संख्या में नाम जोड़े गए हैं। जितने नाम जोड़े गए हैं उन्हें भी आगामी चुनावों में जहां जिसका नाम होगा वोट डालने का अधिकार होगा। जिन लोगों ने भी सुधार कराया या नए कार्ड बनवाए हैं उनके कार्ड बीएलओ घर आकर देंगे। अगर किसी को परेशानी है तो वे कलेक्ट्रेट में आकर कार्ड ले सकते हैं, उनकी समस्या का निराकरण किया जाएगा।
- शाहिद खान, उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser