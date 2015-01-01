पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमपी में बिजली सप्लाई का रिकॉर्ड:प्रदेश में 14 हजार मेगावाट से अधिक बिजली की मांग पहुंची, 2789.55 लाख यूनिट सप्लाई का नया रिकॉर्ड बना

  • एमपी में दो दिन से 14 हजार मेगावाट से अधिक बिजली की मांग
  • 21 नवम्बर 2018 में सर्वाधिक सप्लाई 2658.69 लाख यूनिट का रिकॉर्ड टूटा
  • रबी सीजन की सिंचाई और त्यौहारों के चलते प्रदेश में बढ़ी बिजली की डिमांड

प्रदेश में बिजली की सप्लाई का बुधवार को नया रिकॉर्ड बना। प्रदेश की तीनों बिजली कंपनियों ने 2789.55 लाख यूनिट बिजली सप्लाई की। इससे पहले बिजली सप्लाई का रिकॉर्ड 21 नवम्बर 2018 को 2658.69 लाख यूनिट था। प्रदेश में रबी सीजन की सिंचाई और त्यौहारों के चलते पिछले दो दिनों से 14 हजार मेगावाट से अधिक की मांग बनी हुई है। इस बार मांग 16 हजार मेगावाट तक जाने की उम्मीद व्यक्त की जा रही है।
पांच दिन से 27 लाख यूनिट से अधिक सप्लाई
प्रदेश में पिछले पांच दिनों से बिजली की सप्लाई 27 लाख यूनिट से अधिक बनी हुई है। एमपी पावर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी के एमडी आकाश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को बिजली की मांग 14 हजार 190 मेगावाट थी। जो बुधवार को बढ़कर 14 हजार 190 मेगावाट पहुंच गई। बिजली की ये मांग सुबह 11 बजे पहुंची थी। रबी सीजन में दो माह पूर्व ही बिजली की मांग 14 हजार मेगावाट से ऊपर पहुंच चुकी है। पिछली रबी सीजन में जनवरी-फरवरी में डिमांड बढ़ी थी।
पश्चिम क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक मांग 5744 मेगावाट
प्रदेश में पश्चिम क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी (इंदौर व उज्जैन) में सबसे अधिक 5,744 मेगावाट मांग पहुंची। वहीं मध्य क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी (भोपाल व ग्वालियर) में 4,741 मेगावाट और पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी (जबलपुर, सागर व रीवा) में 3,663 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई।
यहां से बिजली की हुई सप्लाई
मध्यप्रदेश पावर जनरेटिंग कंपनी के ताप व जल विद्युत गृहों से 3,450 मेगावाट, इंदिरा सागर-सरदार सरोवर-ओंकारेश्वर जल विद्युत परियोजना से 436 मेगावाट, एनटीपीसी व नार्दन रीजन का से 3,955 मेगावाट, सासन अल्ट्रा मेगा पावर प्रोजेक्ट से 1,349 मेगावाट, आईपीपी से 1,334 मेगावाट, बिजली बैंकिंग से 1,948 मेगावाट और नवकरणीय सहित अन्य स्त्रोत से 1,676 मेगावाट बिजली प्राप्त हुई।

