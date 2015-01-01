पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:16 दिन बाद 50 से ज्यादा मरीज, दशहरे की लापरवाही या ठंड का असर

जबलपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना की दूसरी वेव का संकेत दे रहे 3 दिन से बढ़े संक्रमित, एक्टिव मामले भी बढ़े

कोरोना वायरस का फैलाव एक बार फिर बढ़ रहा है, बीते 3 दिन के आँकड़े तो यही इशारा कर रहे हैं। यह नवरात्रि, दशहरा पर दिखाई गई लापरवाही का नतीजा तो नहीं है। 23 अक्टूबर से शहर सहित पूरे जिले में कोरोना को भुलाते हुए बाजार, सड़कों की भीड़ देख इसके दुष्परिणाम भुगतने की आशंका थी, वह अब 15-16 दिन बाद सही होती दिख रही है।

ऐसे बढ़ रहा संक्रमण
बीते 25 अक्टूबर को जिले में 53 नए मरीज मिले थे, उसके बाद 16 दिनों तक यह संख्या 50 तक नहीं पहुँची। यह बढ़ोत्तरी जिम्मेवारों की चिंता बढ़ाने लगी है।

लापरवाही का खामियाजा
अनलॉक शुरू होने के बाद प्रशासन ने कोरोना से बचाव की गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने सख्ती दिखाई, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद ही जो ढिलाई हुई इसने लोगों को कोरोना से बे-फिक्र कर दिया। इसका नतीजा यह हुआ कि लोगों ने मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जैसी अहम सावधानियों को दर किनार कर दिया जो अब असर दिखाने लगा है।

पनागर में ज्यादा
बुधवार को मिले नए मरीजों में पनागर के काफी हैं। शहर की तरह ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी लोगों ने कोरोना को भुला दिया है। अब प्रशासन, स्वास्थ्य महकमे पनागर सहित सभी जगह सख्ती बरतने की बात कर रहा है, हालाँकि यह दीपावली के बाद होगा तब तक दूसरी लहर गिरते तापमान का सहारा लेकर और मजबूत होने की संभावना है।

कोरोना प्रोटोकाॅल का करें पालन, बढ़ने लगे मरीज
शहर में फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। इसकी आशंका पहले से ही जताई जा रही थी कि ठंड और प्रदूषण बढ़ने तथा त्योहारी भीड़भाड़ के बीच संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। इसे देखते हुए कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने बुधवार को लोगों से अपील की कि संक्रमण को लेकर सचेत रहें, क्योंकि पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या फिर बढ़ने लगी है। कई दिनों बाद बुधवार को कोरोना के 61 मरीज सामने आये हैं। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि यह ज्यादा सावधान रहने और कोरोना प्रोटोकाॅल का सख्ती से पालन करने का समय है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग अनावश्यक घर से बाहर न निकलें, मास्क जरूर पहनें और डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रखें।

आठ कंटेनमेंट जोन डिनोटिफाई
कई दिनों से कोरोना के नये मरीज नहीं मिलने पर आठ कंटेनमेंट जोन बुधवार को डिनोटिफाई किए गए। कंटेनमेंट से मुक्त किये गये इन क्षेत्रों में भरतीपुर पेशकारी स्कूल के पास बड़ी ओमती का प्रभावित क्षेत्र, कटंगा टीवी टॉवर के सामने, जैन मंदिर हनुमानताल, एमपीईबी कॉलोनी नयागाँव, मानस मन्दिर के पास शक्तिनगर के आसपास का क्षेत्र, पूजा डेयरी के पास शुक्ला नगर गुलौआ चौक, ग्राम परतला इकराम टोला बरेला तथा ग्राम पंचायत अमगवाँ मझौली का प्रभावित क्षेत्र शामिल है।

