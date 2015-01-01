पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:मप्र हाईकोर्ट का फैसला, कोरोना खत्म होने तक निजी स्कूल केवल ट्यूशन फीस लेंगे

जबलपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमपी हाईकोर्ट भवन
  • निजी स्कूलों की मनमानी पर चला हाईकोर्ट का हथौड़ा, कोर्ट ने अपने अहम फैसले में अभिभावकों को बड़ी राहत दी

मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने कोरोना खत्म होने तक निजी स्कूलों को केवल ट्यूशन फीस लेने का आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने अपने अहम फैसले में अभिभावकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। निजी स्कूलों को आदेश दिया है कि वे ट्यूशन फीस के अलावा किसी अन्य मद में फीस नहीं वसूलेंगे। एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव व जस्टिस राजीव कुमार दुबे की डिवीजन बेंच ने अपने फैसले में इन स्कूलों के शिक्षकों सहित अन्य स्टाफ को भी राहत दी।
बेंच ने कहा की शिक्षकों व स्टाफ का वेतन 20 फीसदी से ज्यादा नहीं काटा जा सकेगा। महामारी समाप्त होने के बाद कटौती की गई राशि भी वापस करनी होगी। कोर्ट ने 10 याचिकाओं पर एक साथ सुनवाई करने के बाद 6 अक्टूबर को अपना फैसला सुरक्षित किया था।
यह है मामला
कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच निजी स्कूलों द्वारा ली जा रही मनमानी फीस को लेकर नागरिक उपभोक्ता मार्गदर्शक मंच के डॉ पीजी नाजपाण्डे, रजत भार्गव की ओर से दायर जनहित याचिका में यह मुद्दा उठाया गया। बताया गया कि इंदौर हाईकोर्ट और जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट की सिंगल बेंच ने निजी स्कूलों द्वारा फीस वसूली को लेकर दो अलग-अलग आदेश दिए हैं। इसके चलते विरोधाभास की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है। कई निजी स्कूल मनमानी फीस वसूल रहे हैं।
ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के खिलाफ तर्क
याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से अधिवक्ताओं ने तर्क दिए कि प्रदेश भर में निजी स्कूल ऑनलाइन कोचिंग के माध्यम से पढ़ाई करा रहे हैं। बावजूद भारी भरकम ट्यूशन फीस अभिभावकों से वसूल रहे हैं। जबकि ऑनलाइन क्लास से छात्र-छात्राओं की आंखों और दिमाग पर अतिरिक्त जोर पडऩे से बीमारियों का खतरा बढ़ गया है। अन्य याचिका में भौतिक क्लास की अनुमति पर ऑनलाइन क्लास संचालन को अवैध और गलत ठहराया गया था।

6 अक्टूबर को कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित कर लिया था

प्रस्ताव दिया गया कि जब तक स्कूल पूर्ववत भौतिक कक्षाएं आरम्भ नही करते, उन्हें केवल ट्यूशन फीस ही वसूलनी चाहिए। निजी स्कूल एसोसिएशन की ओर से अधिवक्ता ने कोर्ट को बताया कि निजी स्कूलों ने ट्यूशन फीस के अलावा अन्य फीस नही वसूली। 6 अक्टूबर को कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों की बहस व प्रस्ताव सुनने के बाद अपना फैसला सुरक्षित कर लिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें