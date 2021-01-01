पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • MP Human Rights Commission Issued Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Bailable Warrant Of Five Thousand Rupees Was Also Issued

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफाई पर ढिलाई पड़ी भारी:मप्र मानवाधिकार आयोग ने नगर निगम कमिश्नर को जारी किया नोटिस, पांच-पांच हजार रुपए का जमानती वारंट भी जारी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जबलपुर नगर निगम कमिश्नर आईपीएस अनूप कुमार सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
जबलपुर नगर निगम कमिश्नर आईपीएस अनूप कुमार सिंह
  • शहर के एक नागरिक ने सफाई नहीं होंने से डेंगू जैसी जानलेवा बीमारियों के मामले में की थी शिकायत
  • आयोग ने इस शिकायत पर निगम कमिश्नर से मांगा था प्रतिवेदन, दूसरी बार हाजिर होने के लिए कहा, तब भी नहीं पहुंचे

मप्र मानव अधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष ने नगर निगम कमिश्नर को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करते हुए 25 फरवरी तक तलब किया है। साथ ही दो मामलों में उनके खिलाफ पांच-पांच हजार रुपए के दो जमानती गिरफ्तारी वारंट भी जारी किए है। आयोग ने ये सख्ती शहर में सफाई और अतिक्रमण से जुड़े दो शिकायतों के मामले में बार-बार स्मरण पत्र के बावजूद प्रतिवेदन नहीं भेजने पर दिखाई है।
दो साल पुरानी शिकायत में आयोग ने दिखाई सख्ती
जानकारी के अनुसार मप्र मानव अधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष जस्टिस नरेंद्र कुमार जैन ने वर्ष 2019 के दो प्रकरणों में जबलपुर नगर निगम कमिश्नर से जवाब प्रस्तुत करने का आदेश दिया था। बावजूद निगम कमिश्नर ने जवाब नहीं दिया और न ही व्यक्तिगत तौर पर उपस्थित हुए। इस गुस्ताखी पर आयोग ने सख्ती दिखाई है। निगम कमिश्नर को 25 फरवरी तक आयोग के समक्ष व्यक्तिगत तौर पर उपस्थित होकर स्पष्टीकरण देने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया है। दोनों मामलों में पांच-पांच हजार रुपए का जमानती गिरफ्तारी वारंट भी जारी किया है। वारंट की तामीली कराने के लिए आयोग ने एसपी जबलपुर को 28 जनवरी को इस आशय का पत्र भेजा है।
निगम द्वारा मकानों के रैम्प आदि तोड़ने पर
वर्ष 2019 में धनवंतरी नगर निवासी जेडी कबीरपंथी ने मप्र मानवाधिकार आयोग में शिकायत की थी। आरोप लगाया था कि नगर निगम जबलपुर द्वारा बिना पूर्व सूचना और पर्याप्त कारण के धनवंतरी नगर स्थित एचआईजी मकानों के रैम्प, कंजरवेंसी, सीवर चेम्बर, वाटर लाइन के कनेक्शनों को जेसीबी मशीन से तोड़ दिया। आयोग ने इस मामले में निगम कमिश्नर से 23 अक्टूबर 2019 तक स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था। कई बार रिमाइंडर भेजा गया। 23 अक्टूबर 2020 को आयुक्त को नामजद रिमाइंडर पत्र जारी किया। 16 दिसंबर तक आयोग के समक्ष उपस्थित होने का नोटिस भी जारी किया। पर न तो जवाब भेजा और न ही व्यक्तिगत तौर पर वे उपस्थित हुए। इस मामले में पांच हजार रुपए का जमानती गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी करते हुए 25 फरवरी तक आयोग के समक्ष उपस्थित होने के लिए कहा है।
सफाई नहीं होने पर की थी डेंगू फैलने की आशंका
इसी तरह कैलाश दुबे ने नगर निगम क्षेत्र में सफाई नहीं होने से डेंगू जैसी जानलेवा बीमारी फैलने की आशंका व्यक्त करते हुए शिकायत की थी। आयोग ने आयुक्त, नगर निगम, जबलपुर से 20 दिसम्बर 2019 तक जवाब मांगा था। कई पत्र देने के बावजूद जवाब नहीं भेजा गया। 11 नवम्बर 2020 को कमिश्नर अनूप कुमार को नामजद रिमाइंडर पत्र जारी कर 16 दिसम्बर तक जवाब उपस्थित होकर प्रस्तुत करने का नोटिस जारी किया था। इस मामले में भी अब 25 फरवरी तक आयोग के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए नोटिस और पांच हजार रुपए का जमानतीय गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser