MP का हत्यारा UP से गिरफ्तार:जबलपुर में ननि कर्मी को शराब पिलाने के बाद सिर पर पत्थर पटक कर की थी हत्या, मृतक की पत्नी से करता था प्यार

जबलपुर4 मिनट पहले
22 जनवरी को मुर्गी ग्राउंड में नगर निगम कर्मी अरविंद की मिली थी लाश। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
22 जनवरी को मुर्गी ग्राउंड में नगर निगम कर्मी अरविंद की मिली थी लाश। (फाइल फोटो)
  • 21 जनवरी को केंट के सदर मुर्गी ग्राउंड में की थी हत्या, 22 को मिली थी लाश, मामले में ननि कर्मी की पत्नी और दूर का रिश्तेदार हो चुके हैं गिरफ्तार
  • मुख्य आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी ने पांच हजार का घोषित किया था इनाम, यूपी के बांदा में रिश्तेदार के घर से गिरफ्तार

21 जनवरी को नगर निगम (ननि) कर्मी अरविंद सिंह ठाकुर की हत्या मामले में फरार मुख्य आरोपी खेमचंद उर्फ राज यादव को पुलिस ने बांदा (यूपी) से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसकी गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी ने पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित किया था। खेमचंद और अरविंद की पत्नी मनीषा उर्फ बबली आपस में प्रेम करते थे। अरविंद को बीच का कांटा मान रहे थे। उसे हटाने के लिए मनीषा ने ही खेमचंद और दूर के भाई विक्की के साथ मिलकर हत्या की साजिश रची थी।

वारदात के बाद पहुंची मनीषा का विलाप देख कोई विश्वास भी नहीं कर सकता था कि इसने कत्ल की साजिश रची थी। (फाइल फोटो)
वारदात के बाद पहुंची मनीषा का विलाप देख कोई विश्वास भी नहीं कर सकता था कि इसने कत्ल की साजिश रची थी। (फाइल फोटो)

22 जनवरी को मिली थी ननि कर्मी की लाश
केंट टीआई विजय तिवारी ने बताया कि 22 जनवरी की सुबह नगर निगम कर्मी सरकारी कुआं घमापुर निवासी अरविंद सिंह उर्फ मंकी (49) की मुर्गी ग्राउंड में लाश मिली थी। वह नगर निगम के अधारताल जोन कार्यालय में डाक रनर (चपरासी) था। 29 जनवरी को इस मामले में उसकी पत्नी मनीषा उर्फ बबली और दूर के भाई उपहार अपार्टमेंट सिविल लाइंस निवासी प्रदीप उर्फ विक्की पंडा को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। तब पूछताछ में सामने आया था कि हत्या की साजिश बबली ने विक्की और अपने प्रेमी बेनीपुर गौरिहार छतरपुर निवासी खेमचंद उर्फ राज यादव के साथ मिलकर रची थी। तभी से खेमचंद की तलाश में टीम लगी थी।
21 जनवरी को आया था जबलपुर
खेमचंद 21 जनवरी की सुबह चित्रकूट एक्सप्रेस से जबलपुर आया था। दिन में बबली, विक्की और खेमचंद टैगोर गार्डन में मिले थे। वहां से विक्की निकल गया था। शाम चार बजे बबली भी खेमचंद को स्टेशन पर छोड़कर निकल गई थी। उसने पति अरविंद को फोन कर पहले ही बोल दिया था कि खेमचंद स्टेशन पर है, जाकर मिल लो, रात में उसकी वापसी की ट्रेन है। खेमचंद ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह अरविंद को लेकर मुर्गी ग्राउंड ले गया। वहां साथ में बैठकर शराब पी। अरविंद को अधिक शराब पिलाई।

22 जनवरी को घटनास्थल पर जब्त हत्या में प्रयुक्त पत्थर देखते हुए एएसपी गोपाल खांडेल। (फाइल फोटो)
22 जनवरी को घटनास्थल पर जब्त हत्या में प्रयुक्त पत्थर देखते हुए एएसपी गोपाल खांडेल। (फाइल फोटो)

पत्थर से किया था वार
आरोपी खेमचंद ने बताया कि वह अरविंद को घटनास्थल पर ले गया। वहां उसके सिर पर पत्थर से एक वार किया तो वह सिर पकड़ कर बैठ गया। इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ तीन वार और किए। हत्या के बाद वह स्टेशन पहुंचा। वहां से चित्रकूट एक्सप्रेस से बांदा पहुंचा। फिर वहां से सूरत अपने भाई के पास पहुंच गया। पुलिस ने वहां दबिश दी तो वह भाग कर कानपुर चला गया। वहां से बांदा रिश्तेदार के घर आकर छिपा था। केंट पुलिस ने आज उसे बांदा से गिरफ्तार करते हुए हत्या के दौरान पहने गए कपड़े, आरोपी का मोबाइल सहित अन्य सामग्री जब्त की।
मनीषा ने ही जिद कर पति से गिफ्ट कराया था मोबाइल
पुलिस की पूछताछ में आरोपी के पास से जब्त माेबाइल के बारे में पता चला कि इसे किस्त पर अरविंद ने ही खरीद कर खेमचंद को गिफ्ट किया था। इसके लिए अरविंद से उसकी पत्नी मनीषा ने जिद की थी। खेमचंद को उसने दूर का जीजा बताया था। खेमचंद पूर्व में भी अरविंद और विक्की के साथ बैठकर शराब पी चुका था। इस कारण उस दिन भी खेमचंद अपने साथ अरविंद को शराब पिलाने ले जाने में सफल हुआ था। खेमचंद और मनीषा के मोबाइल और पीएसटीएन डाटा से इस हत्या का खुलासा हुआ था।

घटनास्थल पर मनीषा उर्फ बबली तब रह-रह कर बेहोश हो जा रही थी। (फाइल फोटो)
घटनास्थल पर मनीषा उर्फ बबली तब रह-रह कर बेहोश हो जा रही थी। (फाइल फोटो)

29 जनवरी को पुलिस ने ये किया था खुलासा
49 वर्षीय नगर निगम कर्मी अरविंद से उसकी पत्नी मनीषा 18 साल छोटी थी। जबकि खेमचंद 26 वर्ष का है। वह पूर्व में गुडगांव में मजदूरी करता था। सोशल साइट्स के माध्यम से फरवरी 2020 में उसकी मनीषा से दोस्ती हुई थी। विक्की ने मनीषा से 20 हजार रुपए कर्ज लिए थे। इसी कारण वह भी हत्या की साजिश में शामिल हो गया था। उसे और पैसे का लालच मनीषा ने दिया था। वहीं हत्या के बाद पति के लॉकेट व अंगूठी गायब होने की बात भी झूठी निकली। ये पुलिस को गुमराह करने के लिए कहा गया था। मनीषा का छह साल का बेटा व तीन साल की बेटी है। वह पति की हत्या के बाद खेमचंद के साथ घर बसाना चाहती थी।

