राहत की उम्मीद:180 प्लॉटधारियों का भू-अभिलेखों में दोबारा दर्ज होगा नाम

जबलपुर40 मिनट पहले
"जमीन की जंग भास्कर के संग'
  • "जमीन की जंग भास्कर के संग' में प्रकाशित खबर के बाद न्यायालय अतिरिक्त कमिश्नर जबलपुर संभाग की कार्रवाई

रिमझा ड्रीमलैण्ड फेस-थ्री में 180 लोगों ने प्लाट लिए और प्लाट में मकान बनाने का सपना पूरा करने के पहले ही उनके नाम भूअभिलेखों से अलग हो गए। नाम अलग होने की बात जैसे ही प्लॉटधारियों को पता चली तो वे अधिकारियों के चक्कर काटते रहे पर कहीं सुनवाई नहीं हुई। पीड़ितो ने जमीन की जंग भास्कर के संग में अपनी शिकायत दी थी।

शिकायत पर मामले को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया गया तो मामले को अतिरिक्त कमिश्नर की न्यायालय में संज्ञान लेते हुए सुनवाई की तो सारे पक्षों को सुनने के बाद वापस प्लाटधारियों के नाम राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में दोबारा जोड़ने के आदेश कर दिए हैं। जमीन की जंग भास्कर के संग में शिकायत देते हुए सोनाली मिश्रा, राकेश मिश्रा, रवि कोरी, आरएस सोलंकी, दीपक बर्मन, स्वतंत्र जैन, प्रमोद जैन, प्रदीप पटेल, आलोक पटेल, हुकुमचंद्र सोनी, केएल अहिरवार, एके मिश्रा, आनंदी बाई पटेल, विशाल सक्सेना, अजय नेमा, अमित चौकसे, अखिलेश नेमा, अब्दुल खान, आरएल शिवहरे, एसके जैन, देवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह सहित अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि हम 180 परिवार के लोगों ने वर्ष 2012 में ड्रीमलैण्ड फेस-थ्री मौजा रिमझा पहनं. 397, 79/23 पुराना प.ह.नं. 26 रानिम महाराजपुर स्थित खसरा नंबर 175/1 रकवा 0.870 हेक्टयर व 0.600 हेक्टयर कुल रकबा 1.470 हेक्टयर एवं खसरा नंबर 77 रकबा 860 हेक्टयर तहसील जबलपुर में रामदेव बाबा डेवलपर्स लिमिटेड निवासी आर्वी जिला वर्धा से खरीदा था। खरीदने के बाद हम लोगों ने बाकायदा रजिस्ट्री कराते हुए नामांतरण भी करवा लिया था। कई लोग वहाँ पर मकान बनाकर रहने भी लगे हैं। उसके बाद अचानक उनके नाम राजस्व रिकॉर्ड से अलग कर दिए गए थे।

सात वर्ष से चला आ रहा था नाम
पीड़ितों का कहना है कि सात वर्ष से हम लोगों का नाम उसमें चढ़ा हुआ आ रहा था पर अचानक सात साल बाद हम लोगों का नाम भूअभिलेखों से हटा दिया गया। नाम हटाने का खुलासा दिसम्बर 2019 में हुआ। जब हम लोगों को पता चला तो हम लोग पुलिस के पास गए और राजस्व अधिकारियों के पास भी पहुँचे पर हम लोगों की किसी तरह की सुनवाई नहीं हुई। जिसके बाद जमीन की जंग भास्कर के संग में आए और यहाँ पर पूरी व्यथा सुनाई।
हमें बताया रास्ता
पीड़ितों का कहना है कि जमीन की जंग भास्कर के संग में समाचार प्रकाशित होने के बाद हमने संभागायुक्त को आवेदन दिया और वहाँ से न्यायालय अतिरिक्त कमिश्नर जबलपुर संभाग के समक्ष पेश हुए और वहाँ पर लगातार हुई सुनवाई के बाद हमें न्याय मिला। वहाँ से दोबारा भूअभिलेखों में नाम चढ़ाने के आदेश तहसीलदार को दिए गए हैं।

आदेश जारी किए
न्यायालय अतिरिक्त कमिश्नर जबलपुर संभाग के आदेश के बाद हमारे यहाँ से भूअभिलेखों में नाम चढ़ाने का आदेश कर दिया गया है और प्लॉटधारियों को उसकी कॉपी भी उपलब्ध करा दी गई है।
- गौरव पांडे, तहसीलदार

