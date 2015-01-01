पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गर्भवती की प्रारंभिक जाँच में लापरवाही, वेतनवृद्धि राेकी

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जिम्मेदारों को कारण बताओ नोटिस

जिले के ग्रामीण प्रसव केंद्रों में अप्रैल से अब तक हुईं सात गर्भवती महिलाओं की मौत में उनकी जाँच में बरती गई लापरवाही मृत्यु का कारण बनी है। ब्लड प्रेशर की सही माप नहीं होना तथा हीमोग्लाेबिन की जाँच को महत्व नहीं दिए जाने के कारण ही इनमें से अधिकांश की प्रसव के दौरान स्थिति गंभीर होने से उनकी मौत हुई।

बैठक में लापरवाही करने वाले 73 स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं की एक वेतनवृद्धि रोकने के निर्देश दिए गए। शनिवार को जिला अस्पताल में सीएमएचओ डॉ. रत्नेश कुररिया की मौजूदगी में इन मातृ मृत्यु का रिव्यू किया गया। बैठक में विकासखंड सिहोरा, मझौली, पनागर, बरगी, शहपुरा के साथ ही बड़ा पत्थर व कजरवारा के चिकित्सकों व सभी आशा, एएनएम, नर्स को बुलाया गया था। इलाज के कागजात की जाँच में यह बात सामने आई कि गंभीर लक्षण वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं की जाँच के प्रति सावधानी नहीं बरती गई, वहीं प्रारंभिक जाँचों के प्रति भी स्टाफ लापरवाह रहा।

ऐन वक्त पर बिगड़ती है हालत
बैठक में एल्गिन अस्पताल की स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रश्मि कुररिया व डॉ. भावना मिश्रा ने सभी मौतों की बारीकी से समीक्षा की। उन्होंने ब्लड प्रेशर व हीमाेग्लाेबिन की जाँच को महत्व न देने पर प्रसव के दौरान प्रसूता का अचानक ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने या अत्यधिक रक्तस्त्राव होने को मौत की वजह माना।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. कुररिया ने इन कमियों को दूर करने के साथ ही गर्भवती महिला का जल्दी पंजीकरण व आवश्यक जाँचों को नियमित करने के निर्देश दिए। गंभीर लक्षण वाली महिलाआें को समय रहते चिन्हित करने के साथ ही यह भी निश्चित करने कहा गया कि उसका प्रसव किस रेफरल सेंटर में कराया जाए। सीएमएचओ ने वेतन वृद्धि रोकने के साथ ही जिम्मेदारों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में जिला चिकित्सा अधिकारी डाॅ. धीरज दवंडे, डॉ. विनीता उप्पल, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी विजय पांडे उपस्थित थे।

