बदले की आग:पड़ोसन ने दो साल की बच्ची का चुनरी से गला घोंटा, शक था- बच्ची की मां के काले जादू से मरी थी उसकी 20 दिन की बेटी

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
दो साल की मासूम नायरा। - Dainik Bhaskar
दो साल की मासूम नायरा।
  • दोपहर ढाई बजे घर के सामने खेलते हुए गायब हो गई थी मासूम
  • 12 घरों की तलाशी ली तो पड़ोसी के घर में मिली बच्ची की लाश

अधारताल के कंचनपुर में पड़ोसन ने दो साल की बच्ची को चुनरी से गला घोंटकर मार डाला। उसे शक था कि बच्ची की मां काला जादू जानती है और दिसंबर में उसकी खुद की 20 दिन की बेटी की मौत के लिए वही जिम्मेदार है। पुलिस ने 19 वर्षीय आरोपी महिला को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली, फिर घर-घर तलाश शुरू की
कंचनपुर के भट्‌ठा मोहल्ला स्थित रविंद्र का बाड़ा में 12 परिवार रहते हैं। हसन अली और अमरदीप पड़ोसी हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक हसन अली की दो साल की बेटी नायरा खातून शुक्रवार दोपहर ढाई बजे के लगभग घर के सामने खेलते हुए अचानक गायब हो गई। घबराए परिजनों ने बाड़ा में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले तो साफ हुआ कि बच्ची बाहर नहीं गई है। इसके बाद एक-एक घर की तलाशी शुरू की गई।

मासूम नायरा की लाश देख मां का बुरा हाल था, आसपास के लोगों की भी आंखें भर आईं।
मासूम नायरा की लाश देख मां का बुरा हाल था, आसपास के लोगों की भी आंखें भर आईं।

पड़ोसी अमरदीप के घर में मिली बच्ची लाश, गले में लिपटी थी चुनरी
शाम चार बजे के लगभग हसन अली सहित अन्य लोग जब अमरदीप के घर पहुंचे तो अंदर नायरा खातून मृत पड़ी थी। उसके गले में चुनरी लिपटी हुई थी। मासूम की हत्या से परिजन आक्रोशित हो गए। हालांकि पुलिस ने किसी तरह मामला संभाला। पुलिस ने अमरदीप की पत्नी बबिता साहनी को हिरासत में लिया। उसके खुलासे से हर कोई सन्न रह गया।

पुलिस ने चादर आदि जब्त कर लिए। इसी में शव छिपा कर रखा गया था।
पुलिस ने चादर आदि जब्त कर लिए। इसी में शव छिपा कर रखा गया था।

खुद की बेटी मरी तब से बदले की भावना में जल रही थी बबिता
पुलिस के मुताबिक दिसंबर में बबिता साहनी की 20 दिन की बेटी की बीमारी के बाद मौत हो गई थी। उसे संदेह था कि उसकी बेटी की बीमारी के लिए नायरा की मां रेशमा जिम्मेदार है। उसके काले जादू और झाड़-फूंक की वजह से उसकी बेटी बीमार हुई और फिर मर गई। बस इसी से वह बदले की भावना रखती थी। शुक्रवार दोपहर में वह नायरा को अपने घर ले गई। वहां हाथ से उसका मुंह दबाया और चुनरी से गला घोंट दिया। इसके बाद शव को चादर में लपेट कर छिपा दिया।

तनाव को देखते हुए मौके पर पुलिस तैनात कर दी गई है।
तनाव को देखते हुए मौके पर पुलिस तैनात कर दी गई है।

मौके पर एफएसएल टीम, चादर-चुनरी जब्त किए
हत्या की खबर मिलते ही मौके पर एफएसएल की टीम के साथ एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा भी पहुंचे। एफएसएल टीम ने चादर और चुनरी जब्त कर लिए हैं। तनाव को देखते हुए मौके पर पुलिस तैनात कर दी गई है।

