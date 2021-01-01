पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई; कलेक्ट्रेट में पहुंचीं एक सैकड़ा से ज्यादा शिकायतें

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
निराकरण के दिए निर्देश - Dainik Bhaskar
निराकरण के दिए निर्देश

शासकीय जमीन से कब्जा हटाने अभियान चल रहा है लेकिन कई बार शिकायत देने के बाद भी पनागर तहसील के झगरा पंचायत क्षेत्र में किये गये अतिक्रमण को नहीं हटाया जा रहा है। बालमुकुंद और बालकिशन पटेल ने जनसुनवाई में पहुँचकर शिकायत सौंपी कि प्रधानमंत्री सड़क जहाँ बनी है वहाँ पर मिलीभगत करके कब्जा करा दिया गया है। कलेक्ट्रेट में हुई जनसुनवाई में एक सैकड़ा से ज्यादा आवेदक पहुँचे। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने सभी की शिकायतें सुनीं और संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को निराकरण के निर्देश दिए।

इसी तरह संतोष गुप्ता ने शिकायत में कहा कि चौकीताल क्षेत्र में उनकी जमीन का अनुबंध किया गया लेकिन बिना भुगतान किए ही जमीन पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा प्लॉटिंग कर जमीनें बेच दी गईं। शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। सहजपुरा से पहुँची बिन्नी बाई सेन ने बताया कि आबादी भूमि का पट्टा देने के लिये 10 हजार रुपये की राशि ली गई। दो साल पहले पैसे दिये लेकिन आज तक कुछ नहीं हुआ। शिकायत कई बार की गई लेकिन सरपंच, सचिव पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। मुझसे और पैसे माँगे जा रहे हैं। महिला ने पट्टा देने की माँग की है।

कोविड इलाज का नहीं मिला पैसा- मदर टेरेसा नगर अधारताल निवासी आकाश रजक ने शिकायत सौंपी कि कोविड के इलाज के लिये उन्होंने इफ्को टोकियो जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी से बीमा कराया था। जब उन्हें कोरोना हो गया तो कंपनी बीमा के पैसे नहीं दे रही है। कंपनी सरकारी अस्पताल की पाॅजिटिव रिपोर्ट को भी अमान्य कर रही है। वे मानसिक रूप से परेशान हैं। इसी तरह लार्डगंज क्षेत्र निवासी दोपती रजक ने बताया कि उन्होंने सहारा इंडिया कंपनी में पैसे जमा किये थे। अब उनकी पुत्री का विवाह होना है लेकिन कंपनी द्वारा पैसे नहीं दिये जा रहे हैं जिससे वे परेशान हैं।

समस्याओं का हल निकालने शिविर कल से
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के अंतर्गत ईडब्ल्यूएस आवासों के हितग्राहियों की तमाम समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए नगर निगम द्वारा 4, 5 एवं 6 फरवरी को मोहनिया में शिविर का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसमें चिन्हांकन, पंजीकरण, आवंटन आदेश, बैंक लोन, रजिस्ट्री, त्रिपक्षीय अनुबंध तथा कब्जा इत्यादि की कार्रवाई पूर्ण कराई जाएगी। निगमायुक्त अनूप कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि तीन दिवसीय शिविरों के माध्यम से हितग्राहियों के समस्त लंबित औपचारिकताओं को पूर्ण करने की प्रक्रिया सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

इन शिविरों द्वारा प्रगतिरत आवासों के विरुद्ध पंजीकृत आवासों के आवंटन हेतु आवासीय पात्रता रखने वाले परिवारों को आमंत्रित किया जाएगा तथा स्थल पर ही उनके अभिलेखों का परीक्षण कर हितग्राहियों का चयन कर सूची अनुमोदन हेतु सक्षम अधिकारी के समक्ष भेजी जाएगी। शिविर में उन समस्त हितग्राहियों को आमंत्रित किया जाएगा जिनके द्वारा पंजीकरण के पश्चात शेष राशि जमा नहीं कराई जा रही है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के सहायक यंत्री सुनील दुबे को पात्र हितग्राहियों को शिविरों तक लाने एवं उन्हें प्रेरित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

