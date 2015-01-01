पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का मामला:फ्राॅड कंपनी के मास्टर माइंड का सुराग नहीं; पुलिस ने जारी किया गिरफ्तारी वारंट, 4 कर्मियों को जेल भेजा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित उखरी के पास शिवम काॅम्पलेक्स में ब्लाइंड बुक पब्लिकेशन नाम की फ्राॅड कंपनी खोलकर बड़ी संख्या में बेरोजगारों व घरेलू महिलाओं, युवतियों से एक करोड़ से अधिक की ठगी करने वाले कंपनी के मास्टर माइंड का अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं लग सका है। पुलिस अभी तक यह बताने की स्थिति में नहीं है कि वह कहाँ का रहने वाला है। उक्त आरोपी के प्रदेश से बाहर भागने की जानकारी लगने पर उसके खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार सोमवार को बुक कंपनी द्वारा धोखाधड़ी कर बेरोजगारों से रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम पर ढाई-ढाई हजार रुपये जमा कराए जाने व करीब दो से ढाई हजार लोगों से जमा कराई गयी रकम लेकर भाग जाने की जानकारी के बाद कंपनी कार्यालय में लोगों भी भीड़ जमा हो गयी थी। कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़, हंगामा होने की स्थिति में पुलिस ने मोर्चा सँभाला था और कंपनी को सील कर कार्यालय के 4 कर्मचारियों को पकड़ा था।

पकड़े गये कर्मचारियों से पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने सभी को कोर्ट में पेश किया वहाँ से उन्हें जेल भेजा गया है। वहीं कंपनी के मुख्य कर्ताधर्ता कुमार सानू के फरार होने व बिहार भागने की जानकारी पुलिस को लगी है। मुख्य आरोपी के प्रदेश से बाहर भागने और उसकी गिरफ्तारी में किसी प्रकार का व्यवधान न आने पाये इसके लिए विधिवत उसका गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया गया है और उसकी तलाश में पुलिस टीमों काे रवाना किया जा रहा है।

जब्त किए गये दस्तावेज
जानकारों के अनुसार पुलिस द्वारा कंपनी कार्यालय से कम्प्यूटरों के अलावा दस्तावेज आदि भी जब्त किए गये हैं, जिनकी जाँच की जा रही है। वहीं कंपनी के कर्मचारियों के मोबाइल के काॅल रिकाॅर्ड खंगाले जा रहे हैं जिससे मुख्य आरोपी का पता चल सके, वहीं कैमरे से डीवीआर निकालकर आरोपी के संबंध में जानकारी जुटाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। वीडियो फुटेज से उसकी तस्वीर निकालकर अन्य जिलों में भेजी जाएगी जिससे आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी आसान हो सके।

वेबसाइट से रिझाने का काम
जानकारों के अनुसार जालसाज आरोपी कुमार सानू ने बाकायदा एक वेबसाइट बनाई थी जिसमें कंपनी का पंजीयन 31 मार्च 2020 में कराए जाने के अलावा जीएसटी नंबर, गुमास्ता व उद्योग विभाग में पंजीयन आदि होना बताया गया था, साथ ही कंपनी द्वारा किए जाने वाले कार्यों का विवरण दिया गया था, ताकि कंपनी पर लोगों का भरोसा जमाया जा सके।

