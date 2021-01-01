पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तरी हवाओं से ठिठुरा जबलपुर:10 किमी की रफ्तार से चल रही हवाएं, दो दिन से कोहरा व धुंध छाया हुआ, गलन ने लोगों को कंपकंपाया

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
शहर में सुबह से छाया हुआ कोहरा व धुंध - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर में सुबह से छाया हुआ कोहरा व धुंध
  • जबलपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 10.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा, धूप न होने लोग घरों में कैद होने को मजबूर

शीतलहर ने शहर को एक बार फिर ठिठुरा दिया है। 10 किमी की रफ्तार से दो दिन से चल रही उत्तरी हवाओं के चलते दोपहर तक धुंध व कोहरा छाया हुआ है। गलन से लोग घरों में कैद होने को मजबूर हो गए हैं। पिछले दो दिनों से शहर का मौसम बदला हुआ है। सोमवार रात को न्यूतनतम पारा 10.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अभी एक दो दिन पारा और नीचे आ सकता है।

धूंध व कोहरे की चादर से ढंका रेलवे स्टेशन
धूंध व कोहरे की चादर से ढंका रेलवे स्टेशन

गलन बढ़ी, कंपकंपी छूटी
उत्तर भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण वहां से आने वाली हवाओं में ठंड घुली हुई है। सोमवार सुबह से बादलों के साथ उत्तरी हवाओं ने रफ्तार पकड़ी तो, ठंड ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। आज भी इसी तरह का मौसम बना हुआ है। दोपहर तक पूरा शहर कोहरे और धुंध की चादर में ढंका रहा। सुबह ठिठुरन के चलते लोग घरों में कैद होने को मजबूर रहे। घर के अंदर भी हड्डी गलाने वाली ठंड का अहसास बना हुआ है। सोमवार को दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकली थी, लेकिन शाम होते ही स्थिति फिर जस की तस हो गई थी। मंगलवार को मौसम और ज्यादा बिगड़ा गया।

मौसम विभाग ने फाग की चेतावनी जारी की है
मौसम विभाग ने फाग की चेतावनी जारी की है

200 मीटर की रही दृश्यता
शहर में दोपहर तक कोहरा व धुंध इस कदर छाया है कि 200 मीटर से आगे कुछ नहीं दिख रहा था। उमरिया में 50 मीटर की दृश्यता रही। मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिक सहायक देवेंद्र तिवारी के मुताबिक वर्तमान में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस अभी जम्मू-कश्मीर के आसपास एक चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण के रूप में समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी व 4.5 किमी की ऊंचाई के मध्य सक्रिय है। दक्षिणी असम के ऊपर भी चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण सक्रिय है। जबकि दक्षिणी छत्तीसगढ़ से होकर विदर्भ-मराठवाड़ा तक एक ट्रफ लाइन भी गुजर रही है। इसकी वजह से मौसम में ये बदलाव दिख रहा है।

मेष|Aries
