पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:बीआरसी से अभद्रता करने वाले बाबू को नोटिस

जबलपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लोक शिक्षण विभाग की संयुक्त संचालक अनघा देव ने मंगलवार को बाबू सुरेश चौधरी को नोटिस जारी कर 7 दिनों में जवाब पेश करने कहा है। बाबू पर आरोप है कि उसने बीते 21 अक्टूबर को बीआरसी कार्यालय में जाकर बीआरसी से अभद्रता करते हुए न सिर्फ आपत्तिजनक भाषा का प्रयोग किया, बल्कि उनके शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डालने की भी कोशिश की। नोटिस में कहा गया है कि 7 दिनों में जवाब न मिलने पर उसके खिलाफ एक पक्षीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें