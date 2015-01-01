पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब रेलकर्मियों के बच्चे ऊँची शिक्षा हासिल कर सकेंगे

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
इस बार की दीपावली रेल कर्मचारियों के होनहार बच्चों के लिए उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करने की खुशियाँ लेकर आई है। रेलकर्मियों के 1841 बच्चों को 18 हजार रुपए की शिक्षण छात्रवृत्ति देने के लिए रेल प्रशासन ने स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी है।

रेल कर्मचारियों के बच्चों को ऊँची शिक्षा मिल सके और उनके जीवन में अशिक्षा का अंधकार मिट सके, इसके लिए वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ ने लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी है। संघ के महामंत्री अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि लगातार संघर्ष के बाद रोशनी के त्योहार के ठीक पहले रेल प्रशासन ने 1841 बच्चों को 18 हजार रुपए की शिक्षण छात्रवृत्ति देने की माँग को स्वीकार करते हुए इसे अमल में लाने के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं।

अब यह राशि रेलकर्मियों के बच्चों को केन्द्रीय कर्मचारी हित निधि के माध्यम से मिलेगी। अभी तक बच्चों की शिक्षा का बोझ रेलकर्मियों की जेब पर पड़ रहा था।

