  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  Now Electricity Bill Hit Current, Electricity Rates In MP 1.98 Percent Expensive, Relief From Meter Fare

अब महंगी हुई बिजली:एमपी में बिजली की दरें 1.98 प्रतिशत महंगी, मीटर किराया से राहत, कृषि दरों में 7 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी

जबलपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक
  • 26 दिसंबर से लागू होगी नई दरें, अगला टैरिफ आने तक होगा मान्य, इसी महीने नई टैरिफ याचिका भी दायर करने की तैयारी

डीजल-पेट्रोल और रसोई गैस में महंगाई का तड़का झेल रहे एमपी के उपभोक्ताओं को अब महंगी बिजली का करंट लगा है। मप्र विद्युत नियामक आयोग ने कोरोना के चलते लंबित 2020-21 की नई टैरिफ याचिका को मंजूरी दे दी। प्रदेश में बिजली की दरें 1.98 प्रतिशत महंगी कर दी गई हैं। आम घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं पर इसका सीधा असर पड़ेगा। सिर्फ 30 यूनिट तक बिजली खपत पर कोई बढ़ोत्तरी नहीं की गई है।

नई टैरिफ दरें 26 दिसंबर से लागू हो जाएगी और नई दरें घोषित होने तक मान्य होगी। बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के लिए एक राहत ये मिली है कि अब उन्हें मीटर किराया नहीं देना होगा। पहले सिंगल फेस में 10 रुपए, थ्री-फेस में 25 रुपए और 10 किलोवाट से ऊपर भार के उपभोक्ताओं को 125 रुपए महीने मीटर किराया लगता था।

8 पैसे से 15 पैसे प्रति यूनिट मंहगी हुई बिजली
जानकारी के अनुसार बिजली की दरों में बढ़ोत्तरी का असर आम उपभोक्ताओं पर पड़ा है। प्रति यूनिट आठ पैसे से 15 पैसे की बढ़ोत्तरी की गई है। वहीं फिक्स चार्ज में भी एक से दो रुपए की बढ़ोत्तरी की गई है। यदि 50 यूनिट तक बिजली खर्च करते हैं तो पांच रुपए अतिरिक्त देना होगा। इसी तरह 100 यूनिट पर 12 रुपए, 150 यूनिट पर 22.50 रुपए का असर पड़ेगा।
घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं बिजली इस तरह महंगी हुई

  • 0 से 30 यूनिट-3.25 रुपए प्रति यूनिट-45 रुपए फिक्स चार्ज
  • कोई बढ़ोत्तरी नहीं हुई
  • 0-50 यूनिट तक-4.13 रुपए-शहरी फिक्स चार्ज 61 रुपए-ग्रामीण फिक्स चार्ज 46 रुप
  • ये बढ़ा-8 पैसे प्रति यूनिट और एक रुपए फिक्स चार्ज में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है।
  • 51 से 150 यूनिट तक-5.05 रुपए प्रति यूनिट-शहरी फिक्स चार्ज 102 रुपए-ग्रामीण फिक्स चार्ज 82
  • ये बढ़ा-10 पैसे प्रति यूनिट और दो रुपए फिक्स चार्ज में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
  • 151 से 300 यूनिट तक-6.45 रुपए प्रति यूनिट-शहरी फिक्स चार्ज 23 रुपए प्रति 100 वाट-ग्रामीण फिक्स चार्ज 20 रुपए प्रति 100 वाट
  • ये बढ़ा-15 पैसे प्रति यूनिट। फिक्स चार्ज में कोई बढ़ोत्तरी नहीं।
  • 300 यूनिट से अधिक-6.65-शहरी फिक्स चार्ज 25 रुपए प्रति 100 वाट-ग्रामीण फिक्स चार्ज 23 रुपए प्रति 100 वाट
  • ये बढ़ा-15 पैसे प्रति यूनिट। फिक्स चार्ज में कोई बढ़ोत्तरी नहीं।

इनके दरों को यथावत रखा

  • 100 वाट भार क्षमता वाले कनेक्शनधारी, जो 30 यूनिट तक बिजली खर्च करते हैं।
  • उद्योग, रेलवे, ई-वाहन चार्जिंग स्टेशन, शादी-विवाह के अस्थाई कनेक्शन
  • उपभोक्ताओं को मीटर का किराया नहीं देना होगा।
  • छूट और प्रोत्साहन भी लागू रहेगी
  • प्रीपेड मीटरिंग, अग्रिम बिल भुगतान, ऑनलाइन भुगतान पर दी जा रही छूट जारी रहेगी।
  • लोड फैक्टर व पावर फैक्टर के लिए दी जा रही छूट जारी रहेगी
  • नए और वर्तमान बड़े औद्योगिक उपभोक्ताओं, केप्टिव पावर प्लांट, ओपन एक्सेस उपभोक्ता और रेलवे को दी जा रही छूट जारी रहेगी।

कृषि उपभोक्ता की बिजली सात प्रतिशत महंगी
10 एचपी विद्युत भार तक 750 रुपए प्रति एचपी प्रति वर्ष और इससे अधिक विद्युत भार पर 1500 रुपए प्रति एचपी की दर से बिल देना होगा। पहले किसानों को 10 एचपी तक 700 रुपए प्रति एचपी की दर से भुगतान करना पड़ता था। सेवानिवृत्त चीफ इंजीनियर राजेंद्र अग्रवाल के मुताबिक किसानों की बिजली बिल में सात प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी की गई है।

बिजली कंपनियों ने ये टैरिफ याचिका लगाई थी
बिजली कंपनियों ने 40,016 करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत बताई थी। मौजूदा दर पर बिजली दरों से वसूली पर 2169 रुपए का राजस्व अंतर आ रहा था। इसकी भरपाई के लिए कंपनियों ने दरों में 5.73 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी की याचिका लगाई थी। पर नियामक आयोग ने इसकी तुलना में कुल राजस्व आवश्यकता 37 हजार 673 करोड़ रुपए माना है। इसकी भरपाई के लिए 730 करोड़ रुपए का अंतर आ रहा था, जिसे 1.98 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी से हासिल कर लिया जाएगा।

