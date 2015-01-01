पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया प्रयोग:अब ड्रोन से पता चल सकेगा कौन सा मकान कितना बड़ा है और रिकॉर्ड में कितना है

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
ड्रोन कैमरे के लिए ट्रायल करते अधिकारी।
  • नगर निगम ने प्रयोग के तौर पर दो वार्डों की ड्रोन मैपिंग कराई, 1-1 फीट का हिसाब मिल रहा ऊँचाई से, गूगल अर्थ से भी साफ तस्वीरें मिल रहीं

नगर निगम ने सरकारी संस्था के जरिए शहर के दो वार्डों की ड्रोन के माध्यम से मैपिंग कराई है। ड्रोन ने 80 मीटर की ऊँचाई से वीडियो तो बनाए ही साथ ही दर्जनों तस्वीरें भी ली हैं, जिनका अध्ययन अब राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी बैठकर कर रहे हैं। इससे वे छिपे हुए मकान भी सामने आ जाएँगे जिनका आज तक कर जमा नहीं कराया गया है। इसके साथ ही इसका एक लाभ और भी है कि जो मकान अभी तक एक मंजिल दर्ज थे और बाद में उन्हें दो या तीन मंजिल कर लिया गया है तो उसका भी पता चल जाएगा। यहाँ तक कि ड्रोन की तस्वीरों से यह तक पता चल जाएगा कि कौन सा मकान कितने क्षेत्रफल में बना हुआ है और निगम रिकॉर्ड में उसका कितना क्षेत्रफल दर्ज है।

मध्यप्रदेश एजेंसी फोर प्रमोशन ऑफ इंफर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग द्वारा 9 दिसम्बर को लार्डगंज क्षेत्र और बिलहरी-तिलहरी क्षेत्रों का ड्रोन द्वारा सर्वे किया गया। इस सर्वे के द्वारा नगर निगम अब इन क्षेत्रों के मकानों की वास्तविक संख्या, क्षेत्रफल, निर्माण आदि की जानकारी एकत्र कर रहा है। यह सर्वे यदि सफल हुआ तो फिर पूरे शहर का ड्रोन द्वारा सर्वे कराया जाएगा। मैप आईटी संस्था के रामकृष्ण तिवारी, करन सिंह, सुबोध पड़ेगांवकर और बृज चौधरी ने 9 से 11 दिसम्बर तक यह सर्वे किया और रिपोर्ट तैयार कर निगम अधिकारियों को सौंप रहे हैं।

अभी गूगल अर्थ से काम चला रहे
नगर निगम के राजस्व उपायुक्त पीएन सन्खेरे ने बताया कि फिलहाल इस कार्य के लिए गूगल अर्थ का सहारा लिया जाता है लेकिन उसकी तस्वीरें साफ नहीं होतीं क्योंकि वह काफी ऊँचाई से ली जाती हैं जबकि ड्रोन से हम हर एंगल और हर ऊँचाई से बिल्कुल साफ तस्वीरें प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। इसमें हर मकान नजर आ रहा है, साथ ही मकानों में कितनी मंजिलें हैं, कितना क्षेत्रफल है यह भी दिख रहा है।

25 से 30 हजार नई सम्पत्तियाँ मिल सकती हैं
निगम के जानकारों का कहना है कि इस सर्वे के जरिए शहर में छिपे हुए या अभी तक करारोपण के दायरे से बाहर रह रहे करीब 25 से 30 हजार मकान और अन्य सम्पत्तियों का पता चल सकता है। इससे निगम की आय में खासी बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। फिलहाल नगर निगम के रिकॉर्ड में 2 लाख 70 हजार सम्पत्तियाँ दर्ज हैं और उम्मीद है कि अभी भी करीब 30-35 हजार सम्पत्तियाँ करारोपण के दायरे से बाहर हैं, इसलिए यह कवायद की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही जिन सम्पत्तियों का क्षेत्रफल कम दर्ज कराया गया था और सर्वे के बाद यदि उनका क्षेत्रफल बढ़ा पाया जाएगा तो इससे भी निगम की आय में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी।

