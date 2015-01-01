पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  Now Understand The Responsibility, Wear A Mask, Keep A Distance Of Two Yards, Wash Your Hands Again And Again, Otherwise This Time May Be Overshadowed

कोरोना की सेकेण्ड वेव:अब जिम्मेदारी को समझें, मास्क पहनें, दो गज की दूरी बनाकर रखें, बार-बार हाथ धोएँ, अन्यथा इस बार भारी पड़ सकती है लापरवाही

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार को सराफा, कमानिया सहित आसपास के बाजारों में दिन भर लगता रहा जाम।
  • कोरोना के फिर से बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर दूसरे शहर सचेत हो रहे हैं, लेकिन हम अभी भी गंभीर नहीं, सड़कों पर बेखौफ बढ़ा रहे भीड़

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण एक बार फिर तेजी से फैलने लगा है दिल्ली और अहमदाबाद जैसे शहरों में दूसरी लहर आ गई है और बड़ी संख्या में लोग संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। दिल्ली में तो कार में अगर कोई अकेला भी जा रहा है और मास्क नहीं पहना है तो दो हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया जा रहा है। जबलपुर में भले ही मास्क न पहनने पर सौ रुपये का जुर्माना है लेकिन अब हमारी जिम्मेदारी बढ़ गई है। लोग अगर नहीं मानेंगे तो मुसीबतें भी बढ़ेंगी।

जिला प्रशासन ने भी लोगों से अपील की है कि जब भी घरों से बाहर निकलें तो मास्क पहनें, दो गज की दूरी बनाकर रखें, बेवजह भीड़ का हिस्सा न बनें, बार-बार हाथ धोएँ। इसलिए अब लापरवाही न बरती जाए, नहीं तो जबलपुर भी कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर की चपेट में आ जाएगा।

हर दिन पहुँच रहीं शिकायतें
शहरवासियों को भी चिंता है कि जबलपुर में अब संक्रमण न फैले। दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय में दूरभाष पर लोग शिकायत करके बता रहे हैं कि शहर में कई लोग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं, तो कोई यह शिकायत करता है कि फलाँ जगह पार्टी चल रही है और भीड़ लगी है। तो कोई कहता है कि उनका पड़ोसी बीमार है और वे जाँच नहीं करा रहे हैं। ऐसी दर्जनों शिकायतें आ रही हैं। यह लोगों की नहीं बल्कि हमारी जिम्मेदारी है कि हम अपने शहर को संक्रमण से बचाएँ, इसलिए जरूरी है कि कोरोना वायरस के लिए तय प्रोटोकॉल का पालन किया जाए।

बुजुर्ग हैं घर में तो सावधानी जरूरी
अगर आपके घर में बुजुर्ग हैं तो जिम्मेदारी और भी बढ़ जाती है क्योंकि उन्हें संक्रमण से बचाना ज्यादा जरूरी है। इसके लिए जब भी घर जाएँ तो नहाने के बाद ही घर में प्रवेश करें। इसके साथ ही घर में भी रहें तो पूरी सतर्कता बरतें और हाथ धोते रहें या सेनिटाइज करते रहें। कोई भी सामग्री लेकर आएँ तो थोड़ी देर के लिए उसे बाहर ही छोड़ दें।

तो दिल्ली की तर्ज पर वसूला जाएगा जुर्माना
संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ने के बाद दिल्ली में कड़ाई कर दी गई है। 2 हजार रुपये और इससे अधिक जुर्माना नियम तोड़ने पर वसूला जा रहा है। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा का कहना है कि पूरे प्रदेश में अभी सौ रुपये से लेकर 1 हजार रुपये तक जुर्माना वसूला जाता है, लेकिन अब सख्ती बढ़ानी पड़ेगी। लोग अगर नियमों को नहीं मानेंगे तो कार्रवाई होगी और जुर्माने की राशि भी बढ़ाकर डबल कर दी जाएगी।

जबलपुर शहर के पारम्परिक बाजार एक बार फिर जाम से जूझ रहे हैं। वजह है ट्रैफिक पुलिस की गैर मौजूदगी। खासकर बड़े फुहारा से लार्डगंज क्षेत्र में तो दिन भर में कई बार जाम लग रहा है। अभी त्योहारों का सीजन चल रहा है इसलिए पारम्परिक बाजारों में जमकर भीड़ उमड़ रही है। इन स्थानों पर बेरोक-टोक प्रवेश करने वाले चार पहिया वाहन ज्यादा व्यवस्था बिगाड़ रहे हैं। रही सही कसर दो पहिया वाहन पूरी कर रहे हैं। इधर जिले भर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस का सघन चैकिंग अभियान चल रहा है। इसलिए समूचा बल चौराहों-तिराहों पर ही तैनात है। यही कारण है कि पारम्परिक बाजारों की व्यवस्था ध्वस्त पड़ी है। जिसका असर पारम्परिक बाजारों में जाम के रूप में लोगों को सहन करना पड़ रहा है। लोग कसमसाए से ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को कोस रहे हैं।

206 से वसूला 23 हजार 750 का जुर्माना
जबलपुर। कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरुद्ध चलाए जा रहे रोको-टोको अभियान के तहत 206 व्यक्तियों से 23 हजार 750 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। इसमें पुलिस द्वारा 143 व्यक्तियों से 14 हजार 700 रुपये, नगर निगम द्वारा 33 व्यक्तियों से 6 हजार 50, एसडीएम जबलपुर द्वारा 6 व्यक्तियों से 600 रुपए, एसडीएम गोरखपुर द्वारा 5 व्यक्तियों से 500 रुपए, एसडीएम अधारताल द्वारा 11 व्यक्तियों से 1100 रुपये, एसडीएम सिहोरा द्वारा 8 व्यक्तियों से 800 रुपये का वसूला गया जुर्माना शामिल है।

मेडिकल लैब में कोरोना के 1 लाख टेस्ट
मेडिकल कालेज के वायरोलॉजी लैब में अब तक कोरोना के एक लाख से अधिक सैंपलों की जाँच की जा चुकी है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान तैयार हुई इस लैब में 9 मई को सैंपल टेस्ट की शुरूआत की गई थी। गत 6 नवम्बर को यह आँकड़ा 110067 पहुंचा था। इन सैंपलों में 6423 की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। कोरोना संकट के दौरान लाॅकडाउन में तैयार हुई इस लैब में जबलपुर के साथ ही पड़ोसी जिलों के सैंपल भी जाँच के लिए आए। शुरूआती दौर में कम संसाधनाें के बीच स्टाफ ने सीमित जाँच की, बाद में मशीनें बढ़ने पर इनकी संख्या बढ़ी। वर्तमान में लैब में तीन पीसीआर टेस्ट तथा दो आरएनए एक्स्ट्रेक्शन मशीनें हैं। लैब में प्रशिक्षित 42 लोगों का स्टाफ है, जो छुट्टी लिए बगैर काम कर रहा है। अब यहाँ एक हजार से ज्यादा टेस्ट प्रतिदिन हो रहे हैं।

