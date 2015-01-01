पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

याचिका खारिज:एक्सपायरी काॅस्मेटिक के सप्लायर पर एनएसए की कार्रवाई वाजिब; हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट ने सबूतों के आधार पर की कार्रवाई

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मप्र हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने एक्सपायरी काॅस्मेटिक सप्लाई करने वाले प्रकाश उर्फ मंजू चांदवानी पर जबलपुर के डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट (कलेक्टर) द्वारा की गई एनएसए की कार्रवाई को सही ठहराया है। एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव और जस्टिस विजय कुमार शुक्ला की डिवीजन बैंच ने याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा है कि कलेक्टर ने तथ्यों और सबूतों को मद्देनजर रखते हुए कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए इस आधार पर कार्रवाई की है कि यदि आरोपी को निरुद्ध नहीं किया गया तो वह अवैध गतिविधियों को अंजाम देता रहेगा।

अभियोजन के अनुसार गोहलपुर पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना के आधार पर अम्बेडकर कॉलोनी जबलपुर निवासी प्रमोद अग्रवाल के घर पर छापा मारा था। घर की तलाशी में तीन कमरों में बड़े पैमाने पर एक्सपायरी डेट की ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के कॉस्मेटिक और अन्य दैनिक उपयोग की सामग्री मिली थी। जाँच में पता चला कि द्वारिका नगर लालमाटी निवासी प्रकाश उर्फ मंजू चांदवानी ने मकान किराए पर लेकर गोदाम बनाया था।

वह अपने साथियों विक्की चांदवानी, कमल सिंधी और लखन सिंधी की मदद से एक्सपायरी कॉस्मेटिक में नया लेबल लगाकर सप्लाई किया करता था। इस मामले में ऑटो चालक अनिल लेखवानी और अन्य आरोपी भी सहयोग किया करते थे। कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस द्वारा 42 लाख 10 हजार रुपए कीमत की एक्सपायरी डेट की कॉस्मेटिक जब्त की गई थी। गोहलपुर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 420, 465, 468, 273 और आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम का प्रकरण दर्ज किया। इस मामले में माढ़ोताल थाने में भी एक प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया।

पुलिस ने आरोपी प्रकाश उर्फ मंजू चांदवानी को 4 अगस्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा। कलेक्टर ने 14 अगस्त को आरोपी को एनएसए के तहत निरुद्ध किए जाने का आदेश पारित किया। याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से अधिवक्ता सिद्धार्थ दत्त ने तर्क दिया कि आरोपी के खिलाफ अवैधानिक तरीके से एनएसए की कार्रवाई की गई है। राज्य शासन की ओर से उप महाधिवक्ता आशीष आनंद बर्नाड ने एनएसए की कार्रवाई को सही बताते हुए कहा कि राज्य शासन ने 25 अगस्त 2020 को कलेक्टर के आदेश की पुष्टि कर दी है। सुनवाई के बाद डिवीजन बैंच ने याचिका खारिज कर दी है।

