  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Off Screen Printing Machine Of F 5 Section At OFK; Discussion Of Several Issues In Local Productivity Meeting

उत्पादन ठप:ओएफके में एफ-5 सेक्शन की स्क्रीन प्रिंटिंग मशीन बंद; स्थानीय उत्पादकता बैठक में कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आयुध निर्माणी खमरिया (ओएफके) में गुरुवार को स्थानीय उत्पादकता बैठक में इंटक यूनियन ने कहा कि एफ-5 सेक्शन में प्रिंटिंग मशीन बंद होने से उत्पादन पूरी तरह से ठप हो गया है। इसके साथ ही यूनियन ने ए-3 और ए-4 सेक्शन में बनाए जा रहे आयुधों के प्रूफ नहीं होने का मुद्दा उठाया। महाप्रबंधक ने यूनियन को आश्वासन दिया कि जल्द ही समस्याओं का निराकरण कर दिया जाएगा। यूनियन ने कहा कि ए-11 और ए-7 में कर्मचारी जर्जर बिल्डिंग में काम कर रहे हैं, ठेकेदार काफी धीमी गति से काम कर रहा है। महाप्रबंधक ने कहा कि तीन-चार महीने में इन दोनों सेक्शनों को नई बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट कर दिया जाएगा।

यूनियन ने कहा कि सभी सेक्शनों के ऑनलाइन कियोस्क बंद पड़े हुए हैं। इसकी वजह से कर्मचारियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यूनियन ने कहा कि लगभग सभी सीएनसी मशीनों में कंप्रेशर लगे होने की वजह से कर्मचारियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, इससे उत्पादन भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। कर्मचारियों को एवम् उत्पादन में हो रहे नुकसान को भी यूनियन ने उठाया। बैठक में जेसीएम-2 अपेक्स कमेटी के सदस्य अरुण दुबे, जेसीएम-4 सदस्य आनंद शर्मा और अखिलेश पटेल और हृदयेश यादव मौजूद थे।

निगमीकरण का क्या है विकल्प रक्षा मंत्रालय ने माँगा प्रस्ताव
रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने महासंघों से कहा है कि यदि आप निगमीकरण नहीं चाहते हो तो आयुध निर्माणियों को पूरी क्षमता के साथ चलाने के लिए आपके पास क्या प्रस्ताव है। यह बात गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली में आयोजित बैठक में रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने महासंघों के पदाधिकारियों से कही है। गुरुवार को आईएनडीडब्ल्यूएफ, एआईडीईएफ और बीपीएमएस के पदाधिकारियों की रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के साथ लगभग 3 घंटे बैठक हुई। आईएनडीडब्ल्यूएफ के महासचिव आर श्रीनिवासन ने बताया कि सभी महासंघों ने एक सुर में आयुध निर्माणियों के निगमीकरण का विरोध किया। महासंघों की अगली बैठक रक्षा उत्पादन सचिव के साथ आयोजित की जाएगी। इस बैठक में महासंघों की ओर से प्रस्ताव पेश किए जाएँगे।

