  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Jabalpur
  • Officers Kept Busy In Law and order, Family Kept Pleading For Mother And Son Who Lost Their Lives During Delivery From Morning To Evening PM

बड़ी चूक:अफसर कानून व्यवस्था में व्यस्त, प्रसव के दौरान जान गंवा चुके जच्चा-बच्चा के पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सुबह से शाम तक मिन्नतें करते रहे परिजन

जबलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मां-बेटे के पोस्टमार्टम के लिए परिजन दिनभर करते रहे इंतजार
  • मायके-ससुराल वाले थे राजी, फिर भी नियमों का पालन करने के लिए अधिकारियों का करते रहे इंतजार

मेडिकल कॉलेज में शुक्रवार सुबह प्रसव के दौरान हुई महिला की मौत के बाद परिजन उसके शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए पूरे दिन मिन्नत करते रह गए। दरअसल महिला की एक वर्ष पहले ही शादी हुई थी। नवविवाहित की मौत के मामले में एसडीएम या तहसीलदार को पीएम के दौरान उपस्थिति अनिवार्य होती है। अधिकारी सुबह से लॉ-एंड-ऑर्डर की ड्यूटी में लगे रहे और इधर पीड़ित परिजन उनकी राह तकते रह गए। अंधेरा होने के बाद पीएम हो पाया।
चरगवां क्षेत्र के बिजौरी गांव निवासी रत्नेश पटेल की एक वर्ष पहले सिवनी निवासी सुषमा से शादी हुई थी। गुरुवार सुबह सुषमा को मेडिकल में डिलेवरी के चलते भर्ती कराया था। रात नौ बजे सुषमा और उसके होने वाले बच्चे की मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार सुबह से परिजन पीएम कराने के लिए परेशान होते रहे। एएसआई सुरेश सिंह ने बताया कि नवविवाहिता के मामले में एसडीएम या तहसीलदार की मौजूदगी में ही पीएम का प्रावधान है। अधिकारियों की पनागर में ड्यूटी है। इसके चलते वे नहीं आ पाए। शाम तक परिजन परेशान होते रहे। सुषमा की मां शीला बाई पटेल ने कहा कि मैं तो बेटी की मौत से पहले से दुखी हूं, अब पीएम के लिए इतना इंतजार करना पड़ा। आखिर अधिकारियों की संवेदना मर गई क्या।

धार्मिक ड्यूटी में लगे थे अधिकारी

सुषमा और उसके बेटे के पीएम का प्रोफार्मा पुलिस ने सुबह ही भर लिया। गवाहों के दस्तखत भी करा लिए। इसके बाद प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को सूचना भिजवाई गई। पता चला कि वे पनागर में ईद मिलादुन्नबी की ड्यूटी में व्यस्त हैं। परिजन शाम छह बजे तक इंतजार करते रह गए। इसके बाद तहसीलदार मेडिकल पहुंचे और पीएम हो पाया।

